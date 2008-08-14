Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
L.A. Hot Spots
-
1. Oceana Santa MonicaSTAR PATRONS Ashley Olsen, Ewan MacGregor, Brendan Fraser, Governor Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.
THE SCOOP Nestled in an easy-going neighborhood, this chic little hotel (it only has 70 rooms) instantly makes you feel at home. Once a condominium complex, the recently renovated suites are spacious and crisp with balconies that overlook the Pacific. Guests can easily walk to the beach, or bike to trendy Montana Blvd for a meal and shopping or simply relax on-site over a poolside lunch (shoes not required).
WHAT TO ORDER Order the Oceana Lemonade made with fresh watermelon ice cubes, $14; or get infused with the hotel’s summer Skyy pops-a flight of five vodka popsicles: cherry, grape, raspberry, passion fruit and citrus for $15.
849 Ocean Avenue
310-393-0486
hoteloceanasantamonica.com
-reporting by Karen Levy, Angela Salazar, Hayley Underwood and Glynis Costin
-
2. Kitchen 24STAR PATRONS Lauren Conrad, Scott Speedman, Megan Fox, Gisele Bundchen, Danny Masterson, Lindsay Lohan, Samantha Ronson, Brody Jenner, Paula Abdul and Audrina Patridge.
THE SCOOP Proving you really can have it all, Kitchen 24, a new concept from Cinespace owners Errol and Kimberly Roussel and David Dickerson, combines yummy food with a lively ambience, fair prices and 24-hour service. Club-goers flock to this nouveau diner after late nights at adjacent hot spots. Handmade silverware chandeliers highlight the mod pink and brown decor, and a live DJ spins at all hours from a station high above the bar. Grab a booth by the window for prime people-watching on burgeoning Cahuenga Blvd.
WHAT TO ORDER Foodies love their signature cocktails (like the Strawberry Lemonade: a mix of fresh muddled strawberries, house-made lemonade and p.i.n.k. caffeine-infused vodka) and delectable twists on classic fare (their Smac and Cheese and S’mores cupcakes are must-tries).
1608 N. Cahuenga Blvd.
(323) 465-2424
kitchen24.info
-
3. Nobu West HollywoodSTAR PATRONS George Clooney, Drew Barrymore, P.Diddy, Ryan Seacrest, David and Victoria Beckham, Brody Jenner, Cameron Diaz, Lindsay Lohan, Lionel and Nicole Richie, Ali Larter, Kanye West, Pharrel Williams, Wil.i.am and Stevie Wonder
THE SCOOP L.A. fans of this famed eatery will no longer have to trek to its Malibu location for the new-age Japanese cuisine. Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and co-owner Robert de Niro recently opened up this location-the 17th Nobu-and reservations are already practically impossible. Why so popular? A private driveway provides discreet entrances and exits for celebrities who want to avoid the paparazzi. Book a month in advance or go in for late night (they serve dinner until 11:00 p.m.) when it’s less crowded. Best seat in the house: the corner banquet in the atrium under the red cherry blossom wallpaper.
WHAT TO ORDER Start with the Creamy Spicy Crab, $19, and ask about the daily sashimi specials.
903 N. La Cienga Blvd.
310-657-5711
noburestaurants.com
-
4. The London HotelSTAR PATRONS Cameron Diaz, Milla Jovovich
THE SCOOP The rooftop alone, with its 360 degree views of the city, cozy cabanas and beckoning pool is worth a visit to this remake of the Bel Age hotel off of Sunset Strip. Others, of course, come for "Gordon Ramsay at the London," the famed Hell's Kitchen chef's chic new L.A. eatery. (We love the open-plan suites and gleaming front lobby too!)
1020 N. San Vincente Blvd
866-282-4560
thelondonwesthollywood.com
-
5. BLVD 16/PalomarTHE SCOOP Conveniently located near UCLA, Beverly Hills and all those great Westwood theaters, Hotel Palomar (part of the Kimpton Hotel Group) is the latest addition to the West Side’s hip hotel scene. Look out for the groovy “Art in Motion” decor and giraffe-print robes, and be sure to catch the breathtaking views of L.A. when stepping out of the elevator on each floor. The hotel’s new organic restaurant, environmentally- friendly BLVD 16, is worth a trip too.
10740 Wilshire Blvd
310.475.8711
hotelpalomar-lawestwood.com
-
6. S BarSTAR PATRONS Kevin Connolly, Travis Barker, Ryan Philippe, Elisha Cuthbert, Lauren Conrad, Janet and Jermaine Jackson and Katherine Heigl.
THE SCOOP Adjacent to Katsuya Hollywood, this watering hole is yet another brainchild of nightlife gurus Sam Nazarian and Brent Bolthouse. Designed by Philippe Starck, the lounge feels like an artist's warehouse where flea market-style seating and tables are mixed and matched.
WHAT TO ORDER Patrons can order from a specialty cocktail menu that includes the “Celery Superstar” made with Roberto Cavalli vodka—perfect for L.A.'s health-conscious yet party-loving fashionistas.
6304 Hollywood Blvd
323-957-2275
sbe.com
-
7. Cafe W asTHE SCOOP Nightlife guru Ivan Kane is back in L.A. along with the theatrical vision that he used to create his other hot spots-Kane, Deep and Forty Deuce. At Cafe W as, patrons can sip spirits by the flask while sitting above a staircase that leads to nowhere or dine around a revolving grand piano on bistro style cuisine. Open seven nights a week, 6 P.M. to 2 A.M.
WHAT TO ORDER Try les moules frites or a bistro burger topped with prosciutto.
1521 N. Vine St. Hollywood
323.466.5400
cafewas.com
-
8. STK and Coco de VilleSTAR PATRONS Courteney Cox, Kate Beckinsale, Eva Longoria Parker, Drew Barrymore, Justin Long, David and Victoria Beckham, John Mayer, Lauren Conrad, Eve, Kevin Connolly, Milo Ventimiglia, Hayden Panettiere, Lindsay Lohan and Jaime Pressly.
THE SCOOP These adjacent spots were hot even before opening their doors to the public, hosting a slew of star-studded parties, including In Style’s Oscar bash, earlier this year. STK’s sexy steakhouse vibe and menu-which also features seafood and organic chicken-keeps the stars coming back for more. (For a true Beckham experience, request a seat in the main dining room and order the truffle fries with your meal.) Next door, Coco de Ville supplies plenty of punch with a colorful interior, specialty cocktail list and live DJ playing “eclectic Americana” tunes. Note: While the two venues are connected, entry to each is separate and Coco de Ville is only open on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday nights.
755 North La Cienega Blvd.
(310) 659-3535
stkla.com
-
9. BondSt at the Thompson Beverly HillsSTAR PATRONS Kate Hudson, Amy Smart, Ali Larter, Matthew Perry, Ellen Pompeo, Kyle MacLachlan and David Arquette
THE SCOOP From the team behind the ever-popular Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, the Thompson Beverly Hills is the perfect mix of New York chic and L.A. luxury. With designer Dodd Mitchell’s innovative interiors (a sexy combination of Hollywood glamour and modern design) and Jonathan Morr’s famed BondSt Japanese eatery, the hotel provides a perfect backdrop for power players to meet. If you’re a hotel guest, check out the spectacular views of rooftop lounge, ABH (Above Beverly Hills).
WHAT TO ORDER Splurge on the Chilean sea bass and crispy shrimp at the restaurant while sipping Saketinis from the bar.
9360 Wilshire Blvd.
(310) 273-1400
thompsonbeverlyhills.com
-
10. Beso/Kiss LoungeSTAR PATRONS Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, Orlando Bloom, Kate Beckinsale and Jason Bateman.
THE SCOOP The latest addition to the celebrity-owned restaurant scene is Eva Longoria Parker’s Beso. Sit back in the beige crocodile booths and black leather oversized dining chairs as Eva’s partner, celebrity chef Todd English, creates Latin dishes from the TV star’s childhood (barbacoa sliders and table side artichoke guacamole). After noshing, head upstairs to Kiss Lounge, where couples can relax in red leather banquettes and sip on cocktails from the “adult juice bar.” If the sexy red lighting isn’t romantic enough, kissing scenes from films such as Sleeping Beauty, Ghost and Shakespeare in Love loop on several of the lounge’s flat-screen TVs.
6350 Hollywood Blvd
323-467-7991
-
11. AkashaSTAR PATRONS Adrian Grenier, Billy Bob Thornton, Rashida Jones, Edward Norton, Rachel McAdams and Amy Smart.
THE SCOOP Chef Akasha Richmond brings her years as a personal chef (she's cooked for Michael Jackson and Barbra Streisand) and her sensibility for sustainable cuisine to the public at this Culver City haven for the eco-chic. Most of the dishes are made with locally sourced, organic ingredients and the impressive wine list features several biodynamic bottles. Even the sleek, loft-like decor by designer Alexis Readinger is eco-friendly.
WHAT TO ORDER Slip into a banquette against the back wall and sip an Akasha-the signature drink made with fresh cucumber-while selecting from a variety of Indian-inspired, veggie and organic meat dishes. Not to be missed: the sweet potato fries and salty chocolate tart for desert.
9543 Culver Blvd.
310.845.1700
akasharestaurant.com
-
12. BLT STEAKSTAR PATRONS Sharon Stone and Dreamworks' Jeffrey Katzenberg.
THE SCOOP The latest arrival on L.A.’s hot steakhouse scene is a sleek, casually chic hangout for L.A. Stars, agents, studio execs and other media types who check each other out in the big, bustling rectangular-shaped room as they sample the appetizer platter (olives, salami, bresaloa and pate) and gorge on the giant cheese popovers brought to every table. And it’s all brought to you by New York’s Laurent Tourondel. (BLT stands for Bistro Laurent Tourondel.)
WHAT TO ORDER Don’t miss the onion rings (the size of large donuts!) or the grilled asparagus. Protein junkies can get their fix on juicy ribeyes, strip steaks and Flintstone-sized porterhouses, while fish lovers will savor the seafood platter on ice (that looks like it could feed the cast of Entourage.)
8720 Sunset Blvd.
(310) 360-1950
bltrestaurants.com
-
13. FoxtailSTAR PATRONS Kate Hudson, Sienna Miller, Lindsay Lohan, Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson, Ryan Seacrest and Sophie Monk.
THE SCOOP This swank supper club from the nightlife impresarios at SBE (who also own S Bar, Hyde and the SLS Hotel) features a well-edited European bistro-style menu by executive chef (and Top Chef: Chicago finalist) Antonia Lofaso. It also boasts Art Deco-meets-1970s decor and a luscious bar. Reserve a table on the main floor for dinner (try the tuna tartare, steak frites, roast chicken or chocolate bread pudding) and sip 'tinis until the upstairs lounge opens around 10 p.m. But, be warned: The lounge is only open Thursday through Saturday and has a strict guest list-only policy.
WHAT TO ORDER For a truly unique experience skip the drink menu and let the mixologists behind the bar create custom cocktails with your choice of freshly muddled fruits and other ingredients.
9077 Santa Monica Blvd.
(310) 859-8369
sbe.com
-
14. Katsuya HollywoodSTAR PATRONS Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri, Sandra Oh, John Legend, Travis Barker, Lauren Conrad and Jamie Foxx.
THE SCOOP For a sexier version of the posh Brentwood eatery with the same name, head to the corner of Hollywood and Vine. You'll enjoy the same fantastic food but with even better people-watching. Janet Jackson recently hosted her birthday bash in one of the private dining rooms, which are perfect for intimate dinner parties.
WHAT TO ORDER If you’re not hungry for the crispy soft shell crab appetizers, then head into to the Dragon Lounge for lychee cocktails or a bottle of Poochi Poochi, a sake with hint of citrus fruits, $21.
6300 Hollywood Blvd
323-871-8777
sbe.com
-
15. Crown BarSTAR PATRONS Lindsay Lohan, Samantha Ronson, Lauren Conrad and Christina Aguilera.
THE SCOOP Andy Fiscella and Chris Huvane have done it again. The team behind Hollywood hot spots Winston’s and The Dime added Crown Bar (just down the street from Winston's) to their nightlife empire. It has the same low-key vibe as the duo’s other bars with its ‘40s-inspired oval bar and amber-lit sconces, but it’s the menu that really sets it apart. This time around the pair teamed up with Chris Ennis to create a California-American menu including crab and sweet corn fritters and “sloppy pig” sliders for late-night bar hoppers hoping to recharge after dancing to resident DJ Samantha Ronson’s mixed beats.
7321 Santa Monica Blvd.
323-882-6774
-
16. The Roosevelt HotelSTAR PATRONS Jay-Z, John Mayer, Adam Levine, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz and Ryan Phillippe.
THE SCOOP The historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel has been a tinsel town favorite since 1927 and now, with the newly remodeled restaurant Dakota Bridge and ever-popular elite night club Teddy’s, the hotel is hotter than ever. Just ask newlyweds Jay-Z and Beyonce who hosted a late night party after Jay-Z's concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Meanwhile Teddy’s has reinvented its well-known Hollywood Jazz Night on Thursdays-and it's better than ever-both John Mayer and Prince have stopped by to perform. Take note: Gents must wear ties (or buy them at the door) and ladies must don dresses.
7000 Hollywood Blvd
323-466-7000
hollywoodroosevelt.com
