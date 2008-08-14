STAR PATRONS George Clooney, Drew Barrymore, P.Diddy, Ryan Seacrest, David and Victoria Beckham, Brody Jenner, Cameron Diaz, Lindsay Lohan, Lionel and Nicole Richie, Ali Larter, Kanye West, Pharrel Williams, Wil.i.am and Stevie WonderTHE SCOOP L.A. fans of this famed eatery will no longer have to trek to its Malibu location for the new-age Japanese cuisine. Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and co-owner Robert de Niro recently opened up this location-the 17th Nobu-and reservations are already practically impossible. Why so popular? A private driveway provides discreet entrances and exits for celebrities who want to avoid the paparazzi. Book a month in advance or go in for late night (they serve dinner until 11:00 p.m.) when it’s less crowded. Best seat in the house: the corner banquet in the atrium under the red cherry blossom wallpaper.WHAT TO ORDER Start with the Creamy Spicy Crab, $19, and ask about the daily sashimi specials.903 N. La Cienga Blvd.310-657-5711