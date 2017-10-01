Kristen Stewart's Red Carpet Style

Kristen Stewart’s haute edge is right at home in Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel haute couture, which welcomes strong characters. Their duet has created some of the most magical runway-to-reality moments of recent fashion history. She’ll always wear it her way.
Take a look back at her best red carpet moments.
-
1. In Chanel, 2017
Kristen Stewart dazzled on the red carpet in a glimmering metallic knit gown (look closer—there are pockets!) for the premiere of her latest film Personal Shopper. The star kept the focus on the dress by accessorizing minimalistically with just a couple silver rings and a matching arm bangle.
-
2. In MILLY, 2017
Kristen Stewart stood up against gun violence at the Brady Center Bear Awards Gala. She wore this chic ensemble: a black crop top by MILLY teamed with an ultra-feminine layered skirt with ruched detailing, strappy sandals, and silver chain jewelry for a bit of edge.
-
3. In Chanel, 2017
We can’t get over Kristen Stewart’s Cannes Film Festival look: a knitted skirt paired with a Millennial pink crop top with just the tiniest bit of fringe, bold strappy sandals, and a single silver bangle.
-
4. In Chanel, 2016
Stewart found the perfect Chanel design for the Café Society premiere to unite her sweet and tough side—it boasted delicate, airy white separates fused together with black leather latticework.
-
5. In Preen, 2016
The actress attended the 77th Annual Thirst Gala in a sweet white lace Preen midi-length dress that she styled with a chain necklace (hidden underneath) and neutral suede lace-up pumps.
-
6. In Chanel, 2016
Stewart attended the 2016 Met Gala in an edgy black Chanel gown with Repossi jewelry.
-
7. In Chanel Haute Couture, 2015
Stewart wowed at the Venice Film Festival in a Chanel Haute Couture gray lace and silk embroidered number with a high-low hem.
-
8. In Chanel, 2015
The actress attended Chanel's 2015 cruise collection preview in Seoul, Korea, in a basket-weave LBD by the line.
-
9. In Chanel, 2015
Stewart attended Chanel and Charles Finch's 7th annual pre-Oscar dinner in a black-and-white look from Chanel Haute Couture's spring/summer collection.
-
10. In Chanel, 2015
The actress attended the 40th Cesar Film Awards in Paris while wearing a white tiered Chanel gown.
-
11. In Zuhair Murad, 2015
At the L.A. premiere of American Ultra, Stewart wore a plunging sequin-embroidered black floral Zuhair Murad romper.
-
12. In Self-Portrait, 2015
At the Clouds of Sils Maria screening, Stewart donned a sexy-chic teal netted Self-Portrait jumpsuit that she styled with Jennifer Fisher rings.
-
13. In Chanel, 2015
She took her front-row seat at the Chanel Couture spring 2015 show in a little white dress with contrast piping.
-
14. In Proenza Schouler, 2015
Stewart wore a black slashed matte viscose knit top and black chiffon eyelet embroidered skirt with black Sophia Webster pumps to the 2015 Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards.
-
15. In Roksanda, 2015
Stewart smoldered at the New York screening of Still Alice in a sheer, sleeveless black design with blue-and-black piping, styling it with a black Wolford skirt underneath, a bubblegum pink belt, and black multi-strap Barbara Bui sandals.
-
16. In Chanel Haute Couture, 2014
The actress wore a white strapless cocktail dress with beaded turtleneck overlay to the Hollywood Film Awards in 2014.
-
17. In Chanel, 2013
At the 2013 Chanel couture show in Paris, Stewart wore the label’s iconic tweed jacket, teaming it with black short shorts, black moto gloves, black strappy Jean-Michel Cazabat heels, and strategically placed gunmetal bangles.
-
18. In Zuhair Murad, 2012
The Twilight star looked elegant in a Zuhair Murad gown with sheer embroidery and a corseted top at the premiere of Breaking Dawn.