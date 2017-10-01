Kristen Stewart's Red Carpet Style

Tony Barson/FilmMagic
October 1, 2017 @ 2:00 PM
by: InStyle Staff

Kristen Stewart’s haute edge is right at home in Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel haute couture, which welcomes strong characters. Their duet has created some of the most magical runway-to-reality moments of recent fashion history. She’ll always wear it her way.

Take a look back at her best red carpet moments.

