Kourtney Kardashian Shows Major Leg at NYFW Party

The missing Kardashian sister has returned! Kourtney Kardashian has been notably absent from New York Fashion Week thus far, as she and her children have been on vacation in Italy. However, she came home just in time to meet up with her family and show off her tan at the Harper's Bazaar Icons Party last night.

The 37-year-old hit the red carpet wearing a sexy black number that showed off her toned, tan legs. The one-shoulder dress featured an uneven hem, a waist-high slit on one side, and a few strategic cut-outs. Kardashian completed the outfit with simple black pumps and gold hoop earrings. Finally, she slicked back her hair and played up her features with a peach lip color and dramatic lashes.

The oldest of the Kardashian sisters couldn't help but to show off her gorgeous bronzed skin in a few Instagram pictures, as well. In one, she's working the slit in her dress to show off a lot of leg! She simply titled the picture, "Savage."

Savage. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 9, 2016 at 9:46pm PDT

Kardashian also posed with newly blonde sister, Kylie Jenner, sitting on her little sister's lap and stating, "New York I have arrived."

New York I have arrived. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 9, 2016 at 9:42pm PDT

It was fun to see Kardashian's pictures from Italy, but we're excited that she's back in N.Y.C. to get in on some of the Fashion Week action.