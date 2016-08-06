Kim Kardashian West Puts a Gorgeous Metallic Twist on Summer Whites    

Summer whites are a staple of any wardrobe, but naturally, Kim Kardashian West put her own metallic spin on the all-white seasonal ensemble. The 35-year-old reality TV star had a busy day yesterday—first attending lunch with her family and a group of special guests and then speaking at the #BlogHer16 event—but she looked cool and collected in her chic white-and-silver outfit.

Nearly the entire Kardashian clan turned out for a special lunch with a group of families who have lost loved ones to gun violence; in addition to Kim, mom Kris Jenner attended, as did sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner. Kim wore a long-sleeve white T-shirt with a high-waisted, ankle-length silver skirt over it. She kept her accessories simple: just gold strappy sandals, a delicate cross necklace, and her wedding rings.

Kim posted a photo of the group on Instagram, writing, "Having lunch with the families of loved ones who were killed by gun violence. I learned a lot from listening to their stories. Life is so precious!"

Having lunch with the families of loved ones who were killed by gun violence. I learned a lot from listening to their stories. Life is so precious! What will it take for this to stop? #NotOneMore #Everytown #MomsDemand A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 5, 2016 at 5:20pm PDT

However, Kim's day didn't end there. She then headed off to speak at the #BlogHer16 Experts Among Us conference. Before the event, she took to Snapchat to show off her hair and makeup for the day. She was rocking the uneven straight bob that she's been partial to lately—she admitted it's a wig but that she's thinking of cutting her hair to match. For her makeup, she wore gold metallic eyeshadow, a little bit of black eyeliner, and a nude lip.

KimKardashian / snapchat

