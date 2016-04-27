Kim Kardashian's Post-Baby Weight Loss Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Kim Kardashian West's hard work has paid off!

After months of dieting and workouts to shed her post-baby pounds, The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed she is very close to her pre-baby weight. On Snapchat Wednesday, she posted a shot of herself standing on a scale that read 139.6 lbs., captioning it excitedly, "YOU GUYS!!!! PRE BABY WEIGHT WAS 135!!!!!"

Courtesy

RELATED: Introducing the Newest Member of Kim Kardashian's Glam Team: North West

The mom of two, who gave birth to son Saint last December, isn't slowing down as she gets closer to losing the last of the 70 pounds she gained during her pregnancy. After posting the photo of the scale, Kardashian snapped two videos of herself doing sprints and side lateral runs during a workout.

In addition to her fitness regimen, the reality star has also been following the Atkins40 plan, according to People, and eating about 1,800 calories a day to keep up her milk supply for her baby boy. It is that change in diet that she credits to her quicker weight loss this time around.

While it's not clear if Kardashian plans to scale down her diet and fitness routine once she hits her pre-baby weight, losing nearly 70 pounds in only four months is not only mind blowing, but a good reason to squeeze in a cheat day.

Congratulations, Kim!