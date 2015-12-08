Kerry Washington Lists Her Gorgeous Hollywood Hills Home for $2.695 Million—See Inside! 

One look inside the Hollywood Hills home of Kerry Washington and her husband, retired NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, and we're ready to sign on the dotted line. Unfortunately for us, however, it's been reported that the home, listed for $2.695 million, already has a buyer. No surprise, given the French country-style estate's gorgeous aesthetic and scenic views.
Boasting 3,855 square feet of living space, including a light-filled main house plus chauffeur's quarters and a guest house, the 1926 home has four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a gym. Not to mention, you can actually see the Hollywood sign in the distance from the home.
RELATED: The No. 1 Style Lesson That Kerry Washington Learned from Her Scandal Character, Olivia Pope
Outside the Scandal star's home is a swimming pool that's perfect for entertaining guests with a large adjoining deck that, of course, has a firepit and a television. Too cool!
RELATED: Here's Why Kerry Washington's Skin Is So Positively Radiant
-
1. The Aerial View
The aerial view of the home shows just how massive this country-style French compound really is. It sits on one acre of land and boasts 3,855 square feet of living space.
-
2. The Dining Room
The dining room, complete with hardwood flooring and fresh white walls, is perfect for hosting intimate dinner parties with friends.
-
3. The Foyer
Step inside this home through arched doorways onto hardwood floors that are stained a richly colored mahogany tone.
-
4. The Master Bedroom
The mansion’s master suite—complete with hardwood floors and expansive windows—offers the perfect space to unwind after a long day.
-
5. The Sitting Room
The sitting room includes large windows for lots of natural light and a functioning fireplace, making it the perfect spot to curl up with a good book.
-
6. The Master Bath
The master bath is the cherry-on-top of an already amazing home. With a large tub and walk-in shower, this space was made for relaxing.
-
7. The Kitchen
The kitchen comes complete with marble countertops, plenty of cupboard space, and state-of-the-art appliances, which make this cooking space functional enough for even those most serious of chefs.
-
8. Outside the Home
The view from outside is equally as spectacular as inside the home. Sitting atop a mountainous landscape, the house is the perfect private getaway tucked away on a hill.