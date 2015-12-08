Kerry Washington Lists Her Gorgeous Hollywood Hills Home for $2.695 Million—See Inside! 

One look inside the Hollywood Hills home of Kerry Washington and her husband, retired NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, and we're ready to sign on the dotted line. Unfortunately for us, however, it's been reported that the home, listed for $2.695 million, already has a buyer. No surprise, given the French country-style estate's gorgeous aesthetic and scenic views.

Boasting 3,855 square feet of living space, including a light-filled main house plus chauffeur's quarters and a guest house, the 1926 home has four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a gym. Not to mention, you can actually see the Hollywood sign in the distance from the home.

Outside the Scandal star's home is a swimming pool that's perfect for entertaining guests with a large adjoining deck that, of course, has a firepit and a television. Too cool!

