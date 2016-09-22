Kendall Jenner Shares Her Guide to Milan, Italy's Most Fashionable City

Self-declared foodie and world-traveling model Kendall Jenner is back with her guide to discovering a new city, just in time for Milan Fashion Week. The 20-year-old took to her app and website to share her musts for any trip to the fashion capital.
In a post titled, “Ciao Milan! My Guide to Italy’s Most Fashionable City,” Jenner lays out three of her fave places to eat while in town, plus one must-see museum when she’s not strutting down the Milan runways.
VIDEO: 13 Times Kendall Jenner Rocked the Runway
“I go to Milan during Fashion Month each season and even though something weird happens to me every time I’m there, it still is such an amazing city. When I went to Rome, I was shocked by how different the two cities are,” she wrote.
“Milan holds the title as THE fashion capital of the world and is home to some of the most talented designers (and some of the best shopping ever!). Every show I’ve done there is really fun and energetic, almost like straight out of the movie Zoolander, lol. It’s definitely a place that keeps you on your toes!”
Keep scrolling for four places you could spot Jenner while she’s in town for Milan Fashion Week.
1. Bianco Latte
"I looove Bianco Latte," Jenner wrote. "It's this cute cafe that serves food all day and has the best gelato." From pastries and gelato to sandwiches, salads, homemade pasta, and even burgers, this adorable restaurant has everything you could be craving after a long day of working the runways or sightseeing the city.
2. Pizzeria Gino Sorbillo
"The menu at Pizzeria Gino Sorbillo is only in Italian, so just ask the waiter for recommendations. No matter what you get, it will be amazing!" she wrote. "There's usually a line but it's so worth it." Judging by its Instagram account, these gigantic pizzas definitely look like they're worth the wait.
3. Bar Luce
"Another cool spot is Bar Luce in the Fondazione Prada," she wrote. "It has such a good vibe. It's a coffee shop and bar, but has fun arcade games, a jukebox, an amazing candy selection, and the coolest décor. It looks like it could be straight out of a movie—probably because director Wes Anderson designed it!"
4. Fondazione Prada
"Even though the museum's only a year old, it's already a landmark in the city," Jenner wrote. "The buildings are super sick—one structure, the 'Haunted House,' is wrapped in 24-karat gold foil! There are tons of special exhibits and interesting things to see there." Thanks for the inspo, Kendall—if you need us, we'll be booking a flight.