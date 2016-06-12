Kendall Jenner Goes Shorter for Summer with a New Lob

Kendall Jenner teased the world on Friday when she took to Snapchat to show off what appeared to be a brand new lob. The shoulder-grazing chop was a dramatic change in look for the 20-year-old star who for years hasn't varied much from her signature hairstyle of long, natural layers. Leaving half her face out of view and accompanied by the Face Screaming in Fear emoji, the playful snap left fans speculating whether the cut was the real deal or some playful trickery by way of bobby pins or a wig.

Last night in Los Angeles, Jenner put to rest any questions about the cut's authenticity when she debuted her new lob at Tyler The Creator's fashion show for Made L.A. She sat front row beside brother-in-law Kanye West and the two happily chatted and snapped photos. Jenner complemented her newly cropped hairstyle with an audacious yellow ensemble paired with an equally bold lip. Talk about making sartorial waves!

