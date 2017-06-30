14 Photos That Prove Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio Are the Cutest BFFs in Hollywood 

Almost 20 years ago, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio stole our hearts in Titanic, and we've never let go. While they've only appeared on screen together twice—most recently in 2008's Revolutionary Road—their standout performances through the years have brought them together for mini reunions at countless awards shows.
With both Winslet and DiCaprio earning nods at all the major shows for their roles in Steve Jobs and The Revenant, respectively, their encounters on the red carpet have reinvigorated our love for them, which is why we've rounded up 14 of their cutest moments from the past 19 years. From their first Golden Globes appearance together, where they went as each other's dates, to their most recent appearance at this year's Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala, scroll down to see why we think Winslet and DiCaprio are Hollywood's cutest BFFs.
1. Kate and Leo at the 1998 Golden Globes
Their adorable red carpet journey first began in 1998 when the then Titanic stars attended the Golden Globes together as each other's dates. Our hearts almost didn't go on.
2. Kate and Leo at the 2007 Golden Globes
With three nominations between them—Leo was nominated for Blood Diamond and The Departed, while Kate earned a nod for Little Children—it was definitely a night to remember, even if they didn't go home with a Globe.
3. Kate and Leo at the 2007 Academy Awards
They may not have won Oscars for their performances in Blood Diamond and Little Children, respectively, but Leo and Kate enjoyed the after-party celebrations nonetheless.
4. Kate and Leo at the L.A. Premiere of Revolutionary Road
The duo reunited on screen once again for 2008's Revolutionary Road, and their chemistry wasn't just evident in the film. The duo also lit up red carpets everywhere with sweet moments like these.
5. Kate and Leo at the London Premiere of Revolutionary Road
The BFFs arrived hand in hand for the London premiere of Revolutionary Road at Leicester Square in coordinating ensembles, and they couldn't have looked happier.
6. Kate and Leo at the London Premiere of Revolutionary Road
If that's not the look of love and friendship, we don't know what is. Kate and Leo shared a special moment while premiering their second film together, Revolutionary Road, in London.
7. Kate and Leo at the 2009 Golden Globes
Before Kate went on to win two Golden Globes for her roles in Revolutionary Road and The Reader, she and Leo shared a laugh on the red carpet.
8. Kate and Leo at the 2009 Golden Globes
It's not all laughs and poses on the Golden Globes carpet—the two made sure to have a proper catch-up in between interviews and photo ops.
9. Kate and Leo at the 2009 Golden Globes
Why do interviews alone when you can team up and do them together? The duo made a quick stop to chat with NBC News before heading into the ceremony.
10. Kate and Leo at the 2012 Golden Globes
Kate stopped to give Leo a kiss inside the Golden Globes ceremony, where she took home two awards for her roles in Mildred Pierce and Carnage.
11. Kate and Leo at the 2016 SAG Awards
Red carpets are certainly more bearable when you can share a laugh with your BFF. Case in point: this adorable photo from the 2016 SAG Awards.
12. Kate and Leo at the 2016 SAG Awards
The duo happily made their way into the ceremony, where Leo continued his winning streak, picking up a trophy for his performance in The Revenant.
13. Kate and Leo at the 2016 Academy Awards
The BFFs walked the red carpet together at the 88th Annual Academy Awards.
14. Kate and Leo at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala
The former co-stars were seen on stage together during the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation 4th Annual Saint-Tropez Gala in July 2017.