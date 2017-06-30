14 Photos That Prove Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio Are the Cutest BFFs in Hollywood 

Almost 20 years ago, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio stole our hearts in Titanic, and we've never let go. While they've only appeared on screen together twice—most recently in 2008's Revolutionary Road—their standout performances through the years have brought them together for mini reunions at countless awards shows.

With both Winslet and DiCaprio earning nods at all the major shows for their roles in Steve Jobs and The Revenant, respectively, their encounters on the red carpet have reinvigorated our love for them, which is why we've rounded up 14 of their cutest moments from the past 19 years. From their first Golden Globes appearance together, where they went as each other's dates, to their most recent appearance at this year's Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala, scroll down to see why we think Winslet and DiCaprio are Hollywood's cutest BFFs.

VIDEO: Kate Winslet Dishes on Whether She and Leonardo DiCaprio Will Reunite on Screen