A Supermodel at Any Age! See Birthday Girl Kate Moss’s Best-Ever Fashion Ad Campaigns

Supermodel Kate Moss is in a league all her own. The now-42-year-old is still modeling and, this year, she appeared in several high-fashion ad campaigns, further proving that age is just a number.
Since being discovered at the age of 14, Moss has been featured in major ad campaigns for most every big designer, including Italian, French, American and British brands, such as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Chanel, Rimmel, and Bulgari. In fact, it was Moss's 1993 Calvin Klein Obsession fragrance campaign (pictured above) that launched her into international fame. Since then, Moss's iconic career has been full speed ahead.
In 2007, the model added "fashion designer" to her long list of titles. Ever since, the working mom to daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack, 13, has been busy designing fashion collections—14 in total—for Topshop. Inspired by her own wardrobe, Moss's many Topshop collections has offered buyers the chance to dress in her signature grunge chic, rocker style.
Today, the London-native has lived out one of the most successful modeling careers to date. In 2012, she was even named to Forbes top earners, reportedly making 9.2 million per year with the help of that gorgeous face and flawless physique of hers. We can't wait to see what's up next for the ageless model, who will no doubt continue to represent some of fashion's hottest brands in 2016.
In honor of her birthday—and iconic career—we rounded up Moss's best ad campaigns through the years, in which she looks absolutely flawless. Every. Single. Time. Happy birthday, Kate! Here's to you on your birthday.
1. For Alexander Wang, 2015
To commemorate his eponymous label turning 10, Alexander Wang joined forces with the charity DoSomething, an organization that supports youth and social change (or, in its words, helps make "the world suck less"), to launch four Alexander Wang x DoSomething hoodies and tees. Fifty percent of each sale goes to the cause. Front and center of the campaign? Kate Moss, of course, rocking Wang's design in an edgy, torn fashion.
2. For Balenciaga, 2015
In June 2015, Kate Moss starring role alongside Lara Stone in Balenciaga’s dark and seductive fall 2015 campaign. Shot by Steven Klein, a photographer known for over-the-top productions, the images fall in line with the edgy mood that creative director, Alexander Wang, has brought to the French fashion house.
3. For Mango, 2015
Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss shared the spotlight in Mango’s fall 2015 campaign. In the shot, the models rock nothing more than plain white T-shirts and and smoldering looks.
4. For ElevenParis, 2014
Moss appeared in the 2014 campaign of buzzy French label ElevenParis. The Gallic company, which debuted first in 2003, gets its chic aesthetic from the brand's genius creative director, Maxime Dubois, who was also the brains behind this shoot featuring the British star.
5. For David Yurman, 2014
Here, the British star celebrated 10 years working with David Yurman by appearing as the frontwoman of the jewelry brand’s fall 2014 campaign. The stunning black-and-white images were shot by world-famous photographer Peter Lindbergh, with this collaboration marking the 10-year anniversary of the ongoing partnership among Moss, Lindbergh, and the David Yurman label.
6. For Burberry, 2014
Yet another campaign featuring the dynamic British supermodel duo, Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne. The ad, which was shot for Burberry's "My Burberry" fall 2014 fragrance campaign, featured the two icons doing what they do best.
7. For Calvin Klein, 1992
Then-rapper Mark Wahlberg and uber-waif Kate Moss didn't need much more than Calvin Klein jeans to make an impression. In the black-and-white ads, the topless pair held each other in a steamy display of desire.
8. For ElevenParis, 2014
Also for ElevenParis, the fresh-faced 40-year-old (at the time) appeared alongside rapper Wiz Khalifa to evoke a '90s grunge feel in the brand's fall/winter 2014 campaign. Shot by provocative photographer Terry Richardson, the youth-oriented French label tends to favor models associated with rebellion and hedonism.
9. For Topshop, 2008
Moss appeared in black-and-white ads to promote her fall 2008 clothing line in collaboration with Topshop. The boho-lux collection featured everything from sequined leather jackets to romantic blouses, striped trousers, and more.
10. For Topshop, 2009
This fall 2009 Kate Moss X Topshop campaign marked the model's ninth collection for the brand. Not only that, but the same day this campaign launched, Moss helped open the first American Topshop store in New York.
11. For Stella McCartney, 2014
As part of Stella McCartney's fall/winter 2014 campaign, the designer brought Moss's dreams to life in this somewhat trippy ad campaign. With her chiseled cheekbones and flawless figure, it's no wonder the McCartney tapped Moss to star as the face of her latest collection for the seventh time.