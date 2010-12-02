Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Kate Middleton's Style Secrets
1. She's an Accessories ExpertAfter graduating from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, Middleton worked as an accessories buyer for Jigsaw, a British mass clothing store. During her time there, she collaborated with jewelry designer Claudia Bradby on a necklace that's now being reissued for $71.
2. She's a Big Fan of IssaMiddleton's go-to designer is the Brazilian born Daniella Issa Helayel, who heads up the Issa label. (Stars like Madonna, Kiera Knightley, Scarlett Johansson and Kate Moss also love her work.) Helayel's designs are known for their classic silhouettes and vibrant colors.
3. Blue Is Her Go-To HueWhether periwinkle, turquoise or cornflower, it's clear that Middleton turns to the color on important occasions.
4. Kate Loves a BargainYes, you read correctly: The princess-to-be shops at mass stores! Back in 2007, Middleton wore a Topshop dress on her 25th birthday. The $78 dress was entirely sold out just 24 hours after the photos of her wearing it were released.
5. Richard Ward Does Her HairMiddleton trusts her long brunette strands to The Richard Ward Salon in London. "Our relationship with amp#91;Kateamp#93; has been built on discretion and trust," the salon said in a statement after the engagement. "Richard and his team intend to maintain this relationship whilst respecting Kate’s on-going privacy."
6. Kate's a Hat FanaticThe bride-to-be has been spotted in all manner of hats-from fanciful wedding fascinators to berets and fedoras. Many of them, like the one top left, are designed by Philip Treacy, who counts Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Moss among his top clients.
7. She's a Boots GirlYou're much more likely to catch the future princess in knee-high boots than in stilettos. She wears them with jeans, tights, and bare legs.
8. She Loves a Man in JeansIn an interview with Sky News, Middleton fessed-up to having a poster of the Levi jeans model on her dorm wall-not of Prince William, like many of her peers. No doubt, her future husband looks equally dashing in denim.
