Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
See Every Swimsuit the Kardashian-Jenner Squad Has Made Waves in
-
1. Kylie Jenner
The Lip Kit aficionado showed her curves off to her Snapchat followers in an itsy-bitsy bright yellow string bikini (shop a similar look here). Damn, girl!
-
2. Kim Kardashian West
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star channeled her inner 80's beach babe while wearing a pink graphic crop top and barely there metallic bikini bottoms in Mexico.
-
3. Kourtney Kardashian
The mother of three hit the sand in Mexico wearing an underboob-baring Triangl velvet scoop crop top and matching high-cut bikini bottoms ($89; triangl.com).
-
4. Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West
The sisters hit the beach in Mexico rocking coordinated crystal-covered swimsuit bottoms—Kourtney paired hers with a sheer white crop top, while Kim opted for a matching string bikini top.
-
5. Kim Kardashian West
The mother of two showed off her curves in a bright blue and bold orange vintage Dior bikini during a girls' trip to Mexico. She kept her accessories to a minimum as she walked in the ocean.
-
6. Kourtney Kardashian
The oldest Kardashian sister showed off her killer bod in a cheeky animal-print swimsuit while on vacation in Mexico with her friends.
-
7. Kim Kardashian West
The reality TV star flaunted her most famous asset in a lace-up crop top and thong bikini bottoms during a vacation in Mexico.
-
8. Kim Kardashian West
The reality star showed off her famous curves while celebrating her sister Kourtney Kardashian's birthday in Mexico in a tiny vintage Dior bikini. She paired the two-piece with gold hoop earrings, layered necklaces, and futuristic shades.
-
9. Kylie Jenner
The teenage beauty boss put her curves on display during a recent trip to Mexico, showing off her assets in a fabulous olive green bikini with scalloped trim ($150; saksfifthavenue.com).
-
10. Kylie Jenner
The 19-year-old flaunted her curves in a black triangle bikini with white stitching while on vacation with her BFF Jordyn Woods.
-
11. Kylie Jenner
The youngest Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hosted a pool party, and she shared a number of cute Snapchats throughout the day. She documented Hailey Baldwin's arrival—the 19-year-old model showed up at Jenner's house wearing a light coverup and sneakers with her blue and orange bikini. Jenner, on the other hand, was rocking a light orange one-piece with a plunging V-neck and stunner shades.
-
12. Kourtney Kardashian
Kardashian posted a 'gram rocking a white two-piece swimsuit as she stands on top of a couch so that she is tall enough to be in front of a mirror. The 37-year-old has her long brunette strands tucked into a straw hat and is also wearing several gold bracelets to finish off her beach-ready look. "Short girl problems," Kardashian captioned the stunning photo.
-
13. Kourtney Kardashian
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a black-and-white print bathing suit in the Bahamas that featured a sexy lace-up front and cheeky Brazilian cut bottoms. Kardashian posed with a group of her girlfriends while swimming with stingrays and pigs (yes, pigs)!
-
14. Kourtney Kardashian
The eldest Kardashian sister made a splash, flaunting her incredible physique in a plunging one-piece swimsuit in Miami. The low-cut La Perla design showed off the stunner's best assets, highlighting her trim waist and toned figure.
-
15. Kourtney Kardashian
The brunette beauty took to social media to share a sexy mirror selfie wearing a black string bikini as she throws up a peace sign for the camera. She accessorized her barely-there look with oversize mirrored sunnies, a gold bracelet, and a red baseball hat. The 37-year-old fittingly shared the picture with a peace sign and a lips emoji, letting her killer physique do the talking.
-
16. Kylie Jenner
The youngest Jenner showed off a cleavage-baring, sand-colored two-piece in a recent selfie. Perfectly fitted to her curvaceous figure, this chic bikini could easily have been made specifically for the reality starlet. In hand, Jenner wields her smartphone with an avocado-patterned iPhone case.
-
17. Kim Kardashian West
The 35-year-old mother of two took to Instagram to show off her curves in yet another killer bikini selfie. Kardashian-West served up major hip action in a high-cut, white, one-piece bathing suit with "Pablo" printed down the front in gray letters. She kept the image title simple with "TheWifeOfPablo."
-
18. Kylie Jenner
Jenner gave her fans a glimpse of her Southern California sun-soaking activities and took to Instagram to share a #fitspo-worthy selfie of herself in front of the mirror dressed in a high-cut bathing suit emblazoned with her moniker, “King Kylie.”
-
19. Kourtney Kardashian
The mom of three was spotted enjoying the hot Miami weather in a sexy one-piece that showed off her svelte figure. She accessorized the flattering swimsuit with several silver chain necklaces, a wrap bracelet, and reflective aviator sunglasses.
-
20. Kylie Jenner
Jenner took to Instagram to share a risqué shot of herself in a yellow bikini with black trim emblazoned with the Kendall + Kylie brand. "Shooting Kendall&Kylie swim for TopShop. Coming soooon," she captioned the photo.
-
21. Kylie Jenner
Kylie posted a sneak preview of the upcoming Kendall + Kylie for TopShop swimwear line on her Snapchat, featuring this gold, strappy swimsuit.
-
22. Kylie Jenner
Jenner showed off her taut and tan figure in between shows at Coachella in a knit bikini adorned by three eyes. The high-cut, high-waisted bikini brief was something of an '80s throwback, but the look altogether was pretty clearly modern.
-
23. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney bared it all while celebrating her 37th birthday in Iceland. Wearing a black long-sleeve one-piece swimsuit that featured a zipper up the front and cut-out sides, she posed for the camera while sticking out her toned derrière.
-
24. Kylie Jenner
Jenner took some time off from Coachella by the pool in a printed Louis Vuitton monokini, which she paired with a matching silk headscarf and her brand new rainbow hair.
-
25. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a leopard print two-piece and captioned the photo, "selfie camera view."
-
26. Kourtney Kardashian
During a family vacation in St. Barts, Kardashian donned a palm tree printed two-piece and matching head wrap.
-
27. Kendall Jenner
Kendall showed off her model figure in a tiny orange bikini with a Capwell + Co. lariat necklace while hanging out by the pool.
-
28. Kylie Jenner
Jenner enjoyed some pool time at her mansion in Calabasas, Calif., while wearing a strappy black God Save Queens bikini.
-
29. Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner
The sister duo wore one piece suits while vacationing in St. Barts with their family.
-
30. Kendall Jenner and Hayley Baldwin
During a getaway to Mexico, the model pair showed off their toned physiques in chic two-piece suits.
-
31. Kylie Jenner
Kylie took to Instagram to share a selfie in a skimpy black bikini accessorized with a stack of gold bangles, and she looked good.
-
32. Kylie and Kendall Jenner
The Jenner sisters posed poolside with their pal Lauren Perez. The mini squad donned matching white one-piece bathing suits with pink pinstripes, accessorized with pointed toes, shiny hair, and plenty of girl power.
-
33. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid
Both models flaunted their trim physiques in stylish two-piece suits while aboard a yacht on vacation in Monaco.
-
34. Kylie Jenner
The social media star glowed while sunbathing in Miami wearing an on-trend bikini featuring sexy cut-outs.
-
35. Kourtney Kardashian
This mother-of-three showed off her fit figure in a black cutout swimsuit during a family vacation in Mexico.
-
36. Kendall Jenner
Snapped with the rest of the Kardashian clan in St. Barts, the reality-star-slash-model seamlessly turned swimwear into street wear. She wore a grayscale python-print bikini top and matching breezy split-seamed pants, both by Zimmermann, that she styled with aviators, layered necklaces, black lace-up gladiator sandals, and cornrows.
-
-
38. Kendall Jenner
The 20-year-old supermodel is no stranger to hats of all varieties, but it's this straw boater, paired with a sexy black one-piece swimsuit, that's quickly climbed to the top of our summer shopping list.
-
39. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney glowed at dusk thanks to a gleaming gold one-piece suit with a halter neck (accessorized with a ponytail, gold bracelets, and a whole lot of gorgeous posing).
-
40. Kylie Jenner
Kylie soaked up the sun in a basic black bikini while a cute pup kept her company.
-
41. Kim Kardashian West
Kim relaxed in Punta Mita, Mexico in a white Tara Matthews bikini. The reality star and her husband, Kanye West, were enjoying a second honeymoon.
-
42. Kourtney Kardashian
The star showed off her toned physique in an Agent Provocateur two-piece during a getaway in St. Barts.
-
43. Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner
The two sisters channeled their inner Elle Woods while posing in metallic bikinis on a yacht.
-
44. Kendall Jenner
In Cannes, Kendall lived la vie en rose in a high-waisted Lisa Marie Fernandez bikini. Her pink flamingo float was a perfect accessory.
-
45. Kim Kardashian West
The mother of two showed off her curves in a classic and sexy black one piece.
-
46. Kourtney Kardashian
The birthday girl celebrated her special day while sporting a rainbow crochet bikini. Birthday suit #goals.
-
47. Kylie Jenner
The Lip Kit creator gave us an optical illusion in this sexy metallic one-piece.
-
48. Kylie Jenner
While sitting poolside with her sisters, Kylie showed off her curves in a simple nude bikini.
