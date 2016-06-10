From Splurges to Secret Cheapies, See Jessica Alba's 25 Favorite Things

Everybody has that one friend who is always in the know, whether you need a suggestion for a swimsuit, spa treatment, or your next book club pick. And we’re pretty certain Jessica Alba is that member of her squad.

After we met up with the star in Hawaii for our July cover shoot, she shared some of her all-time favorite things—from fashion to food—and we took note of every one of her on-point recommendations. Topping her latest fashion list? White Rag & Bone sneakers for “running around,” reversible bikinis by Basta Surf, and her secret cheapie, Pair of Thieves socks. She also told us which designer pieces she'll eventually pass down to daughters, Honor, 8, and Haven, 4.

When it comes to beauty, The Honest Company co-founder was truly in her element, calling out some of her own Honest Beauty essentials, as well as her latest nail polish obsession (Priti NYC's Alister Stella Gray Rose) and hair-care hero (John Masters Organics Sea Salt Spray). And if she gets a rare day off? Alba says she loves to unwind with the Iro Iro massage at the Tomoko Japanese Spa in Beverly Hills.

Keep scrolling to see all of her faves, including the book she is currently reading, her signature summer dish, and the Instagram feed she can’t get enough of. And to read our full feature on the star, where she talks about finally coming to terms with her sex symbol status, pick up the July issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.