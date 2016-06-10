From Splurges to Secret Cheapies, See Jessica Alba's 25 Favorite Things

Everybody has that one friend who is always in the know, whether you need a suggestion for a swimsuit, spa treatment, or your next book club pick. And we’re pretty certain Jessica Alba is that member of her squad.
After we met up with the star in Hawaii for our July cover shoot, she shared some of her all-time favorite things—from fashion to food—and we took note of every one of her on-point recommendations. Topping her latest fashion list? White Rag & Bone sneakers for “running around,” reversible bikinis by Basta Surf, and her secret cheapie, Pair of Thieves socks. She also told us which designer pieces she'll eventually pass down to daughters, Honor, 8, and Haven, 4.
When it comes to beauty, The Honest Company co-founder was truly in her element, calling out some of her own Honest Beauty essentials, as well as her latest nail polish obsession (Priti NYC's Alister Stella Gray Rose) and hair-care hero (John Masters Organics Sea Salt Spray). And if she gets a rare day off? Alba says she loves to unwind with the Iro Iro massage at the Tomoko Japanese Spa in Beverly Hills.
Keep scrolling to see all of her faves, including the book she is currently reading, her signature summer dish, and the Instagram feed she can’t get enough of. And to read our full feature on the star, where she talks about finally coming to terms with her sex symbol status, pick up the July issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.
-
-
2. Fave Way to Stay Fit
"I like to mix it up, but hot yoga sculpt or spinning always gets me going."
-
3. Power Outfit
"Either a loose blazer with a button-front shirt, my JA x DL 1961 high-waisted jeans and Céline pumps, or a Narciso Rodriguez shift dress (as shown above), with pumps and a bag," she says.
Narciso Rodriguez available at barneys.com | $779
-
4. Signature Scent
Joya Studio Parfum Composition No.1
Joya available at joyastudio.com | $30
-
5. App Obsession
Headspace (free on iTunes and Google Play), Spotify (free on iTunes and Google Play), and Snapchat (above; free on iTunes and Google Play).
-
6. Hair-Care Hero
"John Masters Organics Sea Salt Spray at my roots and Honest Conditioning Detangler ($6; honest.com) on my ends."
Available at beauty.com | $17
-
7. Go-To Smoothie
"Matcha green tea, banana, and Zico Natural coconut water blended with ice."
-
8. Beauty Trick I’ve Mastered
"After you put on lipstick, suck on your finger and then pull it out to avoid getting any on your teeth," she shares.
-
9. Currently Reading
The Longevity Book, by Cameron Diaz and Sandra Bark.
Available at amazon.com | $17
-
10. Polish Pick
Priti NYC Nail Lacquer in Alister Stella Gray Rose.
Available at pritinyc.com | $15
-
11. Instagram Feeds I Love
Marianna Hewitt (@marianna_hewitt), SheHasHadIt (@shehashadit), and Eric Buterbaugh (@ericbuterbaugh).
-
12. Quote I Live By
"Never let a person tell you no who doesn't have the power to say yes."—Eleanor Roosevelt
-
13. Lash MVP
Tweezerman ProMaster Lash Curler
Available at sephora.com | $22
-
-
15. Go-To Stationary
Derek Blasberg for Paperless Post or Rifle Paper Co.
Available at paperlesspost.com | Starting at $2
-
16. Designer Pieces I’ll Pass Down To My Daughters
Narciso Rodriguez (above), Prada, Lanvin, Dolce & Gabbana.
-
17. Coolest Kicks in My Closet
"White sneakers by Rag & Bone or Vince are great for running around," she says. "And Jenni Kayne flats are an elegant staple. I also love Narciso Rodriguez’s classic pumps with a twist, Stuart Weitzman’s strappy and sexy sandals, Stella McCartney’s stacked platform menswear oxfords, and Céline’s classic colored pumps and resort sandals."
Available at rag-bone.com | $195
-
18. Delish Summer Dish
"Grilled meats (marinated overnight), steamed corn on the cob, and two delish summer salads: shaved zucchini with Parmesan cheese and lemon dressing and shaved carrot with avocado, pine nuts and homemade coconut water vinaigrette."
-
19. Jewelry Splurge
"Octavia Elizabeth or Cartier, but it’s my husband splurging—not me! I also love Anita Ko and Jennifer Meyer (above) for easy, everyday luxury."
Available at net-a-porter.com | $2500
-
20. Always In My Shower
The Honest Co. Shampoo & Body Wash
Available at honest.com | $10
-
21. Secret Cheapie
Pair of Thieves socks
Available at pairofthieves.com | $10
-
22. Spa Indulgence
The Iro Iro massage at Tomoko Japanese Spa in Beverly Hills.
-
23. Swimsuit Staple
Basta Surf reversible bikinis (above), Tory Burch string bikinis, and Bikyni's modern and effortless two-pieces.
Available at bastasurf.com | $108 (top), $104 (bottom)
-
24. Ultimate Beauty Multitasker
Honest Beauty Magic Balm
Available at honestbeauty.com | $18
-
25. Designers That Inspire Me
"Alber Elbaz and Raf Simons (above) design clothes that are elegant, eclectic, exquisite—I can’t wait to see what they do next!" she says. "Narciso Rodriguez has a new vision for femininity, modernity, and artistry. And Humberto Leon for Opening Ceremony and KENZO is creative and next-level cool."