Jennifer Lopez Looks Ageless in White Lace at Ice Age Premiere    

Jennifer Lopez is definitely holding out on us—she knows the secret to staying young forever, and she's not sharing. The 46-year-old actress and singer walked the red carpet at the Ice Age: Collision Course premiere on Saturday, and she looked positively ageless in her white lace dress.

The "Ain't Your Mama" singer arrived at the event looking fresh and radiant. She wore a classy white knee-length dress that featured lace sleeves and a lace choker necklace. She chose white pointed pumps and a delicate white Tyler Alexandra clutch to go with her outfit, and her hair was styled straight. She rounded off the elegant look with a sultry makeup look featuring a nude lip.

Happy Saturday everyone. #spreadlove #lovemaketheworldgoround A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 16, 2016 at 3:15pm PDT

While she walked the red carpet in her white ensemble, J.Lo took a moment to reveal her heartfelt birthday wish for this year. The star turns 47 on July 24, and she told E! Online that for her birthday she would love to see a little peace in the world.

"I wish something bigger than for myself," Lopez told the source. "I wish that the world would find a way to resolve our differences and have more love and unity right now."

To this end, J.Lo recently teamed up with singer and Hamilton musical creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to release the song "Love Make the World Go Round." The pair wrote the track in the aftermath of the Orlando nightclub shooting, and its touching sentiments remain relevant following the recent attack in Nice, France.

Check out the FULL #LoveMakeTheWorldGoRound lyric video NOW on my Facebook page and @vevo Don't forget to download the single benefiting #somosorlando❤️💛💚💙💜 http://smarturl.it/LMTWGR #Loveisloveisloveislove A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 12, 2016 at 2:01pm PDT

