9 Times Birthday Girl Jennifer Garner Showed Off Her Incredible Post-Break Up Bod

Happy birthday, Jennifer Garner! The actress turns 44 today, and she’s never looked better. Since announcing her split from Ben Affleck last June, Garner has turned up her fashion game, opting for body-conscious styles that perfectly show off her incredibly toned figure (after three kids, no less!).
From body-hugging gowns to flirty minis and even leather leggings, this working mom knows just how to flatter her athletic bod. Garner pairs every gorgeous look with the perfect accessory: a smile. As they say, happiness is the best revenge.
In honor of her birthday, we rounded up the actress’s best looks since announcing her divorce last summer. Keep scrolling for nine doses of outfit inspiration from the stylish star.
-
1. On Late Night with Seth Meyers
Garner showed off her fit figure during an appearance on the late night show in a plunging tank and leather leggings.
-
2. At a screening of Miracles from Heaven in N.Y.C.
The actress stunned in a skin-tight black dress and fitted blazer, sporting some impressive cleavage.
-
3. In N.Y.C.
Garner showed off her incredibly toned legs on an outing in N.Y.C., bundling a navy coat over a flirty teal dress.
-
4. On Un Neuvo Dia
The fit mom looked red hot while promoting her new film on the Spanish morning show.
-
5. At the Miami premiere of Miracles from Heaven
Garner showed off her toned arms in a white sundress in Miami Beach.
-
6. At the Hollywood premiere of Miracles from Heaven
The actress promoted her new film in a strapless pink dress with a floral pattern, giving a whole new meaning to "pretty in pink."
-
7. At the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
The working mom cut a trim figure at the 2016 Oscars, highlighting her toned arms and narrow waist in a black one-shoulder Versace gown.
-
8. At the Save The Children Illumination Gala
Garner's bod was on full display in N.Y.C. in this stunning skin-tight black dress with a plunging sheer neckline.
-
9. At the American Cinematheque Awards
The star wowed in a light pink mini, pairing a tousled updo with the sleeveless dress.