InStyle Magazine Covers: 2014
-
1. January, Britney SpearsBack on the scene with her hot new Las Vegas show and soul-revealing album, Spears, 32, opened up about the challenges of motherhood, how she sees herself and even offered guidance for the next generation's superstars.
-
2. February, Sarah Jessica Parker"It's great to be a mother in jeans or cords, then have these alternate-universe moments where I sort of live in a fantasy," shared 48-year-old Parker to our InStyle interviewer, Katie Couric. For the cover shoot, the look was pure fantasy Valentino, Chanel, and Dior.
-
3. March, Nicole Kidman“I’m very country at heart,” the Oscar winner and Grace of Monaco star told us when she appeared on our March cover wearing a dress and gems from Dior. “I have a real desire to be outdoors, a desire for simplicity - a slightly slower, relaxed approach to life," said the 46-year-old old mother of two. "A community, not a big-city feel. That’s what I grew up with, and it’s what I prefer.”
-
4. April, Jennifer LopezWhen the mom of two and American Idol host appeared on our April cover, she was busy working on her 21st (!) fragrance, a 10th studio album, and shooting a new film: Lila and Eve with Viola Davis. Lopez, who wore Chanel on our cover, confessed that she was ready for some simplicity: "My life feels overblown sometimes, and I don't want it to be. I want it to be streamlined. So I'm living a much more unscripted life now than I have in a long time."
-
5. May, Cameron DiazThe always candid Cameron Diaz graced our May cover (wearing Donna Karan New York) while promoting her new film, The Other Woman, and her new book, The Body Book. We whisked Diaz to St. Barts for one of our most glamorous photo shoots ever: posing in couture atop a 65-foot racing sailboat.
-
6. June, Shailene WoodleyShailene Woodley ushered in summer with a floral Dolce & Gabbana dress on our cover and a Hawaiiana-surf-shop themed photo shoot inside. The star, who has earned double-YA cred starring both in Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars, doled out sage advice in our interview: "The second you get out of your head and into your heart, you can be present for other people."
-
7. July, Kate HudsonThe laid-back star (and her enviable abs) wore a paisley Michael Kors bikini and posed barefoot in a Malibu garden. Hudson opened up about her exes, plastic surgery, and being a mom. "I've never felt like I have anything to hide," she told us.
-
8. August, Zooey DeschanelThe brunette beauty posed in Prada for our August cover. The New Girl actress had just finished her first capsule collection with Tommy Hilfiger, another album with her band She amp Him, and wrapped on two new films (The Driftless Area and Rock the Kasbah, both comedies—no surprise there!). "I have to be normal," the busy Deschanel said. "My mother wouldn’t let me be any other way."
-
9. September, Julia RobertsThe Oscar winner wore her favorite color palette-black and white-on our cover in a Louis Vuitton dress. Inside, editor Ariel Foxman sat down for a three-hour lunch with Roberts, where they dished about her favorite films, raising chickens, and her best style advice: "It doesn't matter how much you dress up or bejewel yourself-you've still got to feel like you," she told us.
-
10. October, Jennifer Garner
Actress and busy mom Jennifer Garner graced our October cover swathed in rich textures and fall colors from Burberry (topped with jewels from Tiffany & Co. and Van Cleef & Arpels). The always-sunny Garner got into character as a moody nomad for our photo shoot, taken in Carmel, Calif. on a cliff-top ranch overlooking the Pacific Ocean. When we asked her to sum up her style, she had three words: "Expensive mom grunge."
-
11. November, Taylor SwiftSwift had a lot to be excited about when she appeared in sparkling Louis Vuitton for her fourth InStyle cover: a new home (Manhattan), a new kitten (Olivia Benson), and a brand-new chart-topping album (1989). Named after her birth year, the album "is based on me learning to care less about what people think of me," said the 24-year-old.
-
12. December, Ariana GrandeThe former Nickelodeon star had recently debuted her sophmore album, My Everything, when she appeared wearing Lanvin on our cover. From Saturday Night Live to an after-hours nightclub, we stayed up all night with Grande and peeked behind her cat ears.
