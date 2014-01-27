Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
InStyle Magazine Covers: 2013
1. January, Amanda SeyfriedWe started the year with a fresh-faced Amanda Seyfried, 27, as our cover girl. The charming starlet talked to us about her epic role in Les Misérables while baking puppy biscuits in her Manhattan home.
2. February, Jessica AlbaFrom bombshell to businesswoman! We visited the offices of Jessica Alba's The Honest Company for a first-hand look at her venture into eco-friendly family goods. "We're looking to redefine the family brand, to offer the essentials that everyone needs," the 31-year-old said. "And I know, as a mom, what has to be done."
3. March, Rachel Weisz, Mila Kunis, and Michelle WilliamsA trio of beautiful actresses - Rachel Weisz, 42, Mila Kunis, 29, and Michelle Williams, 32 - graced our March 2013 cover. The stars were promoting their fantastical film Oz the Great and Powerful and we were enchanted to interview all of them.
4. April, Zooey DeschanelWho better to be our Color Issue cover girl than Zooey Deschanel? The quirky actress, 33, is always willing to have fun with her vibrant style—right down to her fingertips! We chatted about the mini phenomenon of her nail art which, she admitted, "started because I was trying to stop biting my nails."
5. May, Emily BluntThe elegant actress met with InStyle the day after her 30th birthday party and admitted, "Um, we may have gone rock and roll dancing. I think it may have been something we did until 2 a.m."
6. June, Selena GomezFormer Disney princess Selena Gomez, 20, discussed how her new album, Stars Dance, was her most personal one yet. "It's a very awkward transition to make—but I want to do projects that push me and make me uncomfortable," she told InStyle.
7. July, Salma Hayek PinaultOur summer cover girl confided in us that she was on the edge of an exciting chapter of her career. "I'm entering a time whereby it's a miracle I'm being offered all the things I ever dreamed about, parts I never, ever dreamt I'd get," the 46-year-old actress explained. Later in the interview, Hayek Pinault did something that no celebrity had ever done in front of our reporter: She offered to pick up the check!
8. August, Olivia WildeWe all wanted to be Olivia Wilde's best friend after she appeared on our August 2013 cover. The effortlessly cool actress, 29, talked about how content she was: "I'm entirely aware that this is a luxurious moment in my life," she said. "I've never been so happy to be happy. I'm going to try to drag it out forever."
9. September, Drew BarrymoreThe actress, 38, graced the cover of our biggest issue ever (716 pages!) and we encouraged our readers to “do it like Drew!” Her gorgeous looks for the intense photo shoot were created with makeup products from her new beauty line, Flower.
10. October, Julianne MooreWith two new provocative films out - the remake of the horror-film classic Carrie and Don Jon - Julianne Moore, 52, opened up about her busy but grounded life.
11. November, Taylor SwiftThe reigning pop princess, 23, posed in embroidered couture at a daydream-worthy estate for our inside photo shoot. It was all very fitting for Swift, a romantic at heart: "I'm a bit allergic to cynics, those people who don't believe something is real unless they see it," she said. "My favorite things to believe in are things you can't see or immediately prove."
12. December, Jennifer LawrenceWe ended the year with the girl who ruled 2013: Jennifer Lawrence. At 23, she already has a list of box-office hits and an Oscar to show for her young career, but she didn’t always feel so confident. "Everyone's brain works in a different way. I didn't feel smart in school; I just didn't get it," JLaw confided in us. "I thought I was an idiot. Until I got out."
