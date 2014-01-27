Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
InStyle Magazine Covers: 2011
1. January, Gwyneth PaltrowPaltrow was InStyle’s cover woman for our 200th issue and interviewed by a newbie reporter and her friend, Faith Hill (yes, that Faith Hill!). The actress, 38, was staying at the singer's Nashville home when her film Country Strong premiered.
2. February, Natalie PortmanFor her cover shoot, Portman, 29, wore a fetching crimson Marc Jacobs dress and Vionnet cuff—a perfect complement to her alluring wavy tresses. She shared the joy and travails of playing a prima ballerina in Black Swan, for which she won an Oscar.
3. March, Julianne Moore"Everyone knows I wear Birkenstocks, Tom," Moore told her InStyle interviewer, A Single Man director Tom Ford, when he asked about a surprising item in her closet. But for our cover shoot, the stunning 50-year-old actress wore sky-high Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps.
4. April, Tina Fey
"I'm sort of curvy, so I can't wear a straight, minimalist thing. I'll look matronly," said Fey, 40, about her form-fitting outfits. She talked about motherhood, her book Bossypants, and hit show 30 Rock.
5. May, Kate HudsonWith her dark red lips, smoky eyes, and Marc Jacobs silk dress on the cover, Hudson, 34, showed her femme fatale side. She really glowed when speaking about her boyfriend (Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy), her new movie (Something Borrowed), and being pregnant for the second time (with son Bingham).
6. June, Taylor Swift
Taking a break from her Speak Now world tour, Swift, 21, opened up about love, her fierce cooking skills, and her first fragrance with Elizabeth Arden. She also showed off her keen equestrian skills.
7. July, Eva LongoriaInStyle visited Longoria, 36, at the Desperate Housewives set where she was filming the secret season 7 finale. The actress answered readers’ questions about relationships, having roommates, and writing a cookbook.
8. August, Katie HolmesWhen we talked to Holmes, 32, for her cover story, there was no entourage and no PR team. However, a 5-year-old Suri, in head-to-toe pink, made an appearance.
9. September, Beyoncé"I learned that flaws are OK. It's God's way of reminding us that we're real," said Beyoncé. Then on the cusp of her 30th birthday, Beyonce shared some important life lessons with InStyle.
10. October, Katy PerryReflecting on her upbringing with evangelical minister parents, Perry, 26, showed up to her interview with newly-dyed pinkish lavender hair, inspired by her love for all things pastel. "I may have purple hair, but I'm everyday,” she said.
11. November, Gwen StefaniThe unstoppable singer and designer revealed her early clothing inspiration. "My mom made me a lot of Holly Hobbie dresses. Then in sixth grade I was into tight Chemin de Fer corduroys," said 42-year-old Stefani.
12. December, Amy AdamsOscar nominee Adams, 37, opened up about her new role - motherhood. "Since having Aviana, I have a muffin top," she said, "and that's OK right now."
