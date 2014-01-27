Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
InStyle Magazine Covers: 2010
-
1. January, Whitney HoustonWhen we spoke with the late singer, who was 46 at the time, she was filled with hope and excited about the success of I Look to You, her first album in seven years. What made her happiest was spending time with daughter Bobbi Kristina.
-
2. February, Heidi KlumLooking dazzling in a beaded Fendi dress and cascading necklaces, Klum, then 36, let us peek inside her hand-written and jam-packed date book.
-
3. March, Anne HathawayA 27-year-old Hathaway offered a surprising self-assessment: "I think I've got really weird features. I'm not very pretty. But that's OK because I do know that I look like myself, and at the end of the day, as nice as pretty is, authenticity is more important."
-
4. April, Gwen StefaniWhen interviewed, 40-year-old Stefani was pure glamour with a rock-star twist. She paired giant dark sunglasses, a demure cap-sleeve blazer, and pencil skirt with a lacy blue bra peeking out from a ribbed tank.
-
5. May, Scarlett Johansson"I never wanted to be the ingénue... I would be happiest to just be a character actor," Johansson told InStyle. But decked out in Bulgari jewels and various bodysuits, the 25-year-old actress was pure bombshell.
-
6. June, Salma Hayek PinaultWhen Salma strolled into Paris’ Four Seasons Hotel George V for her cover interview, the actress, 43, was a vision in a flowing linen Balenciaga dress with towering leather McQueen boots. She opened up about marriage, motherhood, and her passion for outer space.
-
7. July, Cameron DiazCameron Diaz shared her in-motion mantra: "Who can sit down all day?...I mean, anywhere I go, I don't walk, I run." But Diaz, 37, did find time to slow down and talk about her wanderlust and other countless passions.
-
8. August, Courteney CoxThe 46-year-old Cougar Town star was wrapped in an Alexander Wang alpaca-and-merino wool sweater but her demeanor was wide open as she chatted about Botox, her shortcomings, and hot young guys.
-
9. September, Hilary Swank"I love to eat. I can eat most football players under the table," revealed the Oscar-winning actress and producer. Swank, 36, also talked about her messy car and relationship with live-in love John Campisi.
-
10. October, Katherine HeiglOn location in Pittsburgh to shoot the thriller One for the Money, Heigl, 31, shared how her adopted daughter Naleigh came into her life and why motherhood transformed her.
-
11. November, Rachel McAdamsJet-setting around the globe, 31-year-old McAdams spoke to InStyle in Paris while filming Midnight in Paris. But planting thyme and drying strawberries with a food dehydrator was the topic of conversation for the down-to-earth actress.
-
12. December, Carrie UnderwoodUnderwood was a stunner in a silk-acrylic Giorgio Armani dress and Fred Leighton diamond earrings. Yet the country star, 27, really shined when she talked about newlywed bliss with her hockey-star husband Mike Fisher.
