The 37-year-old busy mom was starring in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and This Side of the Truth in 2009 when she appeared on our May 2009 issue in a Calvin Klein dress and Cartier bracelet and ring. How did the multitasking mom get everything done? With help from her Oscar-winning husband, of course! "It's the morning combo of nursing and trying to get Violet to preschool that's such a challenge. Ben will do the school run. He dresses her and does her hair. It's pretty funny."