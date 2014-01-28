Uma Thurman appeared on our September 2008 cover (wearing a Donna Karan dress) to promote two new films: The Accidental Husband and Motherhood. She talked with us about how she feels about fame saying, "Being a celebrity is one of the fringe aspects of my job and one I've been tutored in, so to speak. I've learned how to use it in a positive way and benefited from the brush with fame I had in my teens. I got used to it slowly, rather than having a transcendent moment. Either way it's important to be clearheaded and not to let fame become toxic."