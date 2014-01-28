Her kids have always come first for Jennifer Garner so it was no surprise that she was fizzy with love when talking about her daughter: "I love my job so much that I'd always assume work would continue to be as important to me. But I don't want to miss a second with Violet. I'm the one who misses her like a love-struck teenager." The then 35-year-old (wearing Roberto Cavalli on our cover) was doing an admirable job balancing work and life and had two new films to promote, The Kingdom and Juno.