Julianne Moore, then 45, was starring in Freedomland when she was our March 2006 cover girl. Wearing Max Mara with earrings by Frederic Fekkai, Moore confessed what drives her life: "At the end of the day, the thing that gives me meaning is my family. But work is a huge expression of who I am, what my interests are in the world. It would be hard not to have both things. There is no career vs. family - it's both. It's life. So can we please stop having this debate?"