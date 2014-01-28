Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
InStyle Magazine Covers: 2006
1. January, Jennifer AnistonWe started 2006 with a fresh-faced Jennifer Aniston on our cover. Aniston, then 36 and wearing Oscar de la Renta, was starring in Rumor Has It. She spoke candidly about the resilience she's had to develop in her life and career: "I've learned that you can get through things that hurt. My pain was real, but nothing will kill you. Nothing. People are unbelievable. We have such resilience."
2. February, Uma Thurman
The 35-year-old star was filming My Super Ex-Girlfriend when she appeared on her February 2006 cover in a red Donna Karan dress. The mother talked about her wild streak: "By the time I was 27, when I had my daughter, I felt I had danced on every tabletop which - I hadn't. Now I know that I hadn't. At all. There are plenty of tabletops left, should I wish to dance on them."
3. March, Julianne MooreJulianne Moore, then 45, was starring in Freedomland when she was our March 2006 cover girl. Wearing Max Mara with earrings by Frederic Fekkai, Moore confessed what drives her life: "At the end of the day, the thing that gives me meaning is my family. But work is a huge expression of who I am, what my interests are in the world. It would be hard not to have both things. There is no career vs. family - it's both. It's life. So can we please stop having this debate?"
4. April, Rebecca RomijnThe 33-year-old former Sports Illustrated cover model opened up about her fiance Jerry O'Connell, her role on the new TV series Pepper Dennis, and her personal journey. "I did a lot of therapy and spent two years figuring out what's what, and I've worked to make where I live a happy haven," she confessed. "I feel peaceful and brave. It's been an interesting ride." In the cover photo, Romijn wore a Louis Vuitton dress and Neil Lane earrings.
5. May, Debra MessingAfter eight years on the set of Will & Grace the actress opened up about bidding adieu to the show. "This is such a dense time emotionally," Messing told us. "I'm going to be inconsolable on that last night. It's going to be ugly, but all great things have to come to an end." The then 37-year-old star wore Prada on our cover.
6. June, Heidi KlumOn our June 2006 cover, the blond bombshell talked about her life as a supermodel, Project Runway host, and mother of two. Klum, then 33, also talked about her newly found body confidence, "I don't have to fit the smallest size," says Klum. "It's all right that I have a few wrinkles." The model mommy wore a Bottega Veneta dress and Anthony Nak earrings on the cover.
7. July, Keira KnightleyThe stunning Knightley, then only 21, was starring in the Pirates of the Caribbean sequel, Dead Man’s Chest when she appeared on our cover wearing a Dolce amp Gabbana blouse and 7 for All Mankind jeans. The driven star confessed to us: "My greatest fear is that I’ll wake up at 50 and will have worked a lot but won’t have lived."
8. August, Michelle PfeifferThen 48-years-old, the actress appeared on our August cover in an Alexander McQueen jacket and vest, a Vince tank and Yanuk jeans while promoting her new film, I Could Never Be Your Woman. In the interview, Pfeiffer grew vulnerable when talking about her life saying: "I was so convinced that I was going to screw up my life. But if you had told me then that in my 40s I would have a great career, an amazing husband and beautiful children, I never would have believed it."
9. September, Drew BarrymoreThe always sunny Barrymore appeared wearing Armani on our September cover to promote two new movies: Lucky You and Music and Lyrics. The 31-year-old displayed an enviable body confidence when we interviewed her. "You learn to love your own body," she told us. "I'm not the kind of girl who can stuff her face with pasta all the time and not gain weight. I've been running and doing yoga and Pilates, and I love the way it makes my mind and body feel."
10. October, Scarlett JohanssonThe young Johansson (then only 21!) was starring in Black Dahlia and The Prestige when she appeared on our October 2006 cover wearing Michael Kors. How did it feel to be such a beautiful ingenue? Nerve-racking! "Do I ever get nervous about this, right now being at the pinnacle of my career? Yeah, I do," Johansson told us. "At the end of (filming) every movie I think, 'Wow - this is the last one! Nice working with you.'"
11. November, Lindsay LohanThe 20-year-old star (wearing Valentino) had just wrapped Georgia Rule when she appeared on our cover. "I learned to have a lot of responsibilities at a very young age, whether in my personal life at home with my family or simply having to be on set," she told us. "I work longer hours than my friends' parents do."
12. December, Kate WinsletWe ended the year with a radiant Kate Winslet in a Kaufmanfranco dress. The 31-year-old took a break from heavy drama and starred in the rom-com The Holiday. "When I choose a role, it's to try something different," she told us.
