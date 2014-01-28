"Don’t sweat the small stuff. Because I grew up in it, I know what a career in show business entails," Kate Hudson told us in July 2005. "You’re gonna be on top and you’re gonna be on the bottom. There’s always going to be someone younger, prettier and better. Everybody’s replaceable. My focus is doing the best job I can and then concentrating on my family. That’s how I was raised." The 26-year-old actress, promoting The Skeleton Key, wore a Dolce amp Gabbana dress and David Yurman earrings on our cover.