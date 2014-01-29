Alias actress Jennifer Garner (then 32) hit the silver screen in 13 Going on 30 in May 2004. She went casual on our cover (in Max Mara halter top and Earl Jean denim jeans), but confided in us that she's comfortable with red carpets too. "Getting dressed up and going to awards shows isn't a pain to me," said Garner. "Sometimes celebrities forget how lucky they are. Fame can be overwhelming, but I want to make sure that every now and then I enjoy the moment."