Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
InStyle Magazine Covers: 2004
-
1. January, BeyonceThe three-time Grammy winner promoted her multi platinum album, Dangerously in Love, on our January cover while wearing a Michael Kors tangerine beaded slip dress. During our interview, the then 22-year-old Knowles took issue with the word, 'Bootylicious.' "I hate that word," she said. "Look, I'm proud that the word is in the dictionary, but it drives me nuts. Change it to 'beautylicious.'"
-
2. Feburary, Liv TylerLiv Tyler, then 26, graced our February cover in a red Vera Wang draped silk jersey gown. "My career has never been a calculated thing," the Lord of the Rings actress told us. "I wouldn't know how to live like that. I just follow my heart."
-
3. March, Uma ThurmanDecked out in Dolce & Gabbana, 33-year-old Uma Thurman appeared on InStyle's March 2004 cover. Inside, she told us the secret to getting older joyfully: "One great thing about growing up is that I don't mind getting disappointed. I'm much more invested in being excited. If you cut your excitement to avoid disappointment, then you really lose."
-
4. April, Julianne Moore"(Something) I always say about my work is that I'm drawn to my future rather than my past," Moore said in our April 2004 issue. "I move towards stories that have something in them I'm wanting to explore. And at this time in my life, I'm drawn to happy endings." The then 43-year-old gorgeous redhead appeared on our cover in a Dior gown to promote her new movie, The Laws of Attraction.
-
5. May, Jennifer GarnerAlias actress Jennifer Garner (then 32) hit the silver screen in 13 Going on 30 in May 2004. She went casual on our cover (in Max Mara halter top and Earl Jean denim jeans), but confided in us that she's comfortable with red carpets too. "Getting dressed up and going to awards shows isn't a pain to me," said Garner. "Sometimes celebrities forget how lucky they are. Fame can be overwhelming, but I want to make sure that every now and then I enjoy the moment."
-
6. June, Charlize TheronOscar winner Charlize Theron was 28 when she appeared in a Donna Karan dress on our cover. She attributed her success (including her recent starring role in Head in the Clouds) to her mother: "If I had had the upbringing that I did without a mother who took me and introduced me to art, to dance, and to music, I don't know where I'd be."
-
7. July, Catherine Zeta-JonesAlways an InStyle favorite, Zeta-Jones was starring in The Terminal when she popped up on our cover wearing Michael Kors. What was next for the 34-year-old actress? "My road now is to choose different roles, to have fun, to work with great people."
-
8. August, Jennifer Lopez35-year-old Jennifer Lopez, a frequent InStyle cover girl, had three movies to promote in August 2004: Monster-in-Law, Shall We Dance, and An Unfinished Life. Wearing a Gucci dress and Vera Wang earrings, the busy actress/singer told us how she gets it all done. "I'm not a Superwoman or anything," she admitted. "I have a lot of interests, though, and I get very passionate about each thing I do. When you care about things, you don't really care if you're tired. You just kind of give it your all."
-
9. September, Halle BerryWe put cover girl Halle Berry in a tiger-striped Valentino gown since she was promoting her first post-Oscar-win movie, Catwoman. "I prepared for Catwoman by watching hours of tapes of tigers, lions and house cats," the 38-year-old actress said. "They move like finely tuned machines and I tried to convey that in my performance."
-
10. October, Reese WitherspoonBubbly, 28-year-old Reese Witherspoon graced the October InStyle cover to promote her films Vanity Fair and Walk the Line (the later of which she would eventually win an Oscar for in 2005). She wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress and talked about the challenges of playing June Carter (Johnny Cash's wife). "I have extreme anxiety in front of crowds, and I have to sing onstage in this new Johnny Cash movie, Walk the Line, with Joaquin Phoenix. I sweat in places I didn't know you can sweat. But the thing is, nervousness is sometimes a good thing. It pushes you forward."
-
11. November, Naomi WattsDraped in a Prada gown and a Fred Leighton brooch, 36-year-old Watts had two movies to promote on our November cover: drama I Heart Huckabees and epic adventure King Kong. She was excited to reveal another side of herself with these two films. "There's this misconception about me that I'm dark and mysterious because I always play the woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown," she said. "Finally, I get to smile on screen!"
-
12. December, Renee ZellwegerRenee Zellweger, 35, was promoting her now iconic role in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason when she appeared on the cover of our last issue of 2004. The star, wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown, a Cartier ring and Christian Louboutin shoes, talked to us about finding balance in her life. "It has been an issue, trying to recognize what's important and maintain a balance, to know what it means to have time that's not compromised," she told us. "I'm shifting a few priorities."
