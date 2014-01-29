The 27-year-old Spanish actress was the face of Ralph Lauren in 2002 so it was only appropriate that she graced the cover wearing a romantic eyelet top from the designer. Cruz was dating her Vanilla Sky co-star, Tom Cruise, at the time and told us, "Tom and I are together, and I am happy - very happy - with him. But I don't want to go into detail. There are some things that have to be protected, especially in this situation. I had to learn that lesson at a young age. It's the only way to have a life."