Heather Graham, then 31, slipped on a Roberto Cavalli dress to appear on our cover to promote her two new films: From Hell and Killing Me Softly. "I'd like to think I could do something great - a performance like Meryl Streep's Sophie's Choice - at some point in my life," said Graham while describing her dream job. "At the same time though, I don't want to put too much pressure on myself to be great. That would be wonderful if it happened, but I'm happy to wake up and just see what the day brings."