InStyle Magazine Covers: 2000
1. January, Julia RobertsThe 32-year-old actress was looking forward to starting 2000 with a break. "My twenties were pretty much booked, you know?" Roberts told InStyle. "Now I'm able to realize the luxury that all that hard work can provide me. The luxury of just being totally relaxed." The actress, wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress, had just wrapped Erin Brockovich, the film that would finally earn her an Oscar.
2. February, Winona RyderThe doe-eyed actress was starring opposite Angelina Jolie in Girl, Interrupted and Richard Gere in Autumn in New York when she graced our February cover. 28-year-old Ryder, wearing a Badgley Mischka dress, confessed her deepest fear; the dawning of the online age: "Living in the computer age, I'm just terrified that we're never going to have human contact ever again. I love the idea of touching the paper, feeling the texture of (a book). It's so much more romantic."
3. March, Julianna MarguliesAfter six busy years on ER, Margulies hung up her scrubs and was ready to take some well-deserved time off. "(ER) was the greatest experience in my life," the 32-year-old actress said. "Now I'm ready for the next great experience." On our cover, Margulies wore a Giorgio Armani top and M&J Savitt earrings.
4. April, Catherine Zeta-JonesCatherine Zeta-Jones opened up about her recent engagement to Michael Douglas, their baby on the way, and her roles in High Fidelity and Traffic. Then 30-years-old, the actress looked ravishing in an Ozbek top and Fred Leighton earrings on our cover. The star compared her current life to a fairy tale: "My life now is like going through the closet into Narnia. I opened the door and walked into this magical place."
5. May, Heather LocklearThe Spin City star, wearing Celine on our cover, talked about her move back to L.A. and about being a rock star's wife. Locklear, then 38, said her lifestyle has changed since she took on a new role: mom. "Drinking tequila and partying backstage - it doesn't really work once you're a mom," Locklear said. "These days I'm drinking Ovaltine instead.”
6. June, Calista FlockhartThe Ally McBeal star was hitting the big screen in Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her when she appeared on our June 2000 cover wearing a Michael Kors top and Me & Ro earrings.
7. July, Halle BerryThe 33-year-old actress was starring as Storm in the first X-Men movie in July 2000. Berry wore Versace on our cover and talked about the challenges she faced after a very scary traffic accident. "I’m wiser because of what happened to me this year," she said. "I’ve proven I can be strong, I can survive. That’s what life is all about."
8. August, Elizabeth HurleyThe model-actress was starring in Bedazzled and The Weight of Water when she graced our August 2000 cover wearing a Versace dress. Hurley, then 35, opened up about her recent break from longtime love Hugh Grant. "I'll always love Hugh," she said "But I have faced the fact that perhaps we’re not meant to live happily ever after with each other after all.”
9. September, Drew BarrymoreA newly redheaded Drew Barrymore, 25, was starring in the blockbuster hit Charlie’s Angels and thrilled with her hair makeover. "I find redheads so sexy," the young actress said. "To play in their field is so much fun. Also, I'm a repressed hairdresser, so I love trying to get the right shade of red."
10. October, Demi MooreThe actress, then 38, talked about taking a break from making movies to spend time at home with her daughters. "One of my goals is to build a loving relationship so that my children as adults will want to share their lives with me," she told InStyle. For our cover, Moore wore a sparkling Donna Karan dress.
11. November, Helen HuntThe Oscar winner was starring in Pay It Forward, Cast Away, and What Women Want when she graced our November cover. The 37-year-old Hunt, who wore a Carolina Herrera dress on our cover, talked about the importance of being bold: "The only time I've moved forward in my career is when I had the courage to say no to things that were safe or that I'd done before, in order to create a space for something new to enter."
12. December, Sandra BullockWe ended 2000 with the always charming Sandra Bullock on our cover. The 36-year-old actress, who was starring in Miss Congeniality, wore a Prada top and H. Stern earrings. She told us that the best part of her success is being able to share it with her friends: "I just can't appreciate all (this success) unless the people I care about are there having a good time with it."
