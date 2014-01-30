The highly sought-after actress, then 23, was promoting The Astronaut's Wife, The Yards, and The Cider House Rules when she appeared on our cover in a Gucci dress. In the issue, Theron talked about the importance of creativity - especially in her vocation! "It sounds like such an actor thing, but as an only child on a farm, keeping yourself busy and entertained has a lot to do with your imagination," she said "I just always believed it was possible to live your life that way."