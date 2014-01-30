The Mexican-born actress was appearing opposite Russell Crow in the movie Breaking Up, and was named the new face of Revlon when she appeared on our first cover of 1998. The 29-year-old Hayek poured her curves into a red Moschino dress for our photo shoot, but confessed that she didn’t hit the gym just to keep her figure. "If I go swimming, it's not 22 laps because it burns 300 calories," she told us. "One of the reasons I became an actress is so I wouldn't have to deal with mathematics. It gives me way too much stress to get into calorie-counting situations."