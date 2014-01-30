Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
InStyle Magazine Covers: 1998
-
1. January, Salma HayekThe Mexican-born actress was appearing opposite Russell Crow in the movie Breaking Up, and was named the new face of Revlon when she appeared on our first cover of 1998. The 29-year-old Hayek poured her curves into a red Moschino dress for our photo shoot, but confessed that she didn’t hit the gym just to keep her figure. "If I go swimming, it's not 22 laps because it burns 300 calories," she told us. "One of the reasons I became an actress is so I wouldn't have to deal with mathematics. It gives me way too much stress to get into calorie-counting situations."
-
2. February, Kevin Bacon and Kyra SedgwickThe married couple talked about their real-life love story in our February issue while they promoted their respective films: Wild Things and Critical Care. Though their love was tangible during our cover shoot (where Bacon wore Calvin Klein and Sedgwick wore Dolce & Gabbana), Bacon insists, "Our life isn't as nauseatingly perfect as it seems. We have our problems." "Absolutely," nods Sedgwick. "It's a constant struggle to keep things balanced. We work at it."
-
3. March, Kim BasingerWith her Oscar-winning performance in L.A. Confidential under her belt, the 44-year-old wife and mother talked about life beyond the spotlight in our March issue. "I truly wanted a child," the proud mama told us. "This is the greatest thing I've ever done. This is the greatest thing I'll ever do. I've never been so happy." Basinger wore a Halston Signature by Randolph Duke dress on our cover.
-
4. April, Ashley JuddAshley Judd, then 30, wore a Badgley Mischka dress on our April cover and had two new films to promote: Ruby in Paradise and Kiss the Girls. When we ask what her favorite no-fail style tip was, the beautiful actress had an easy answer: heels. "If you don't feel so great about your legs or if you are carrying a little extra weight, you can feel very perked up by wearing a good pair of heels."
-
5. May, Sandra BullockThe accomplished actress had just produced her first full-length feature, Hope Floats. In the young Bullock’s career, she pointed to this film as her greatest accomplishment. "I'm more proud of Hope Floats than anything else," she told us. "It's unlike anything I've ever done." For our cover, the star wore a Calvin Klein top and Donna Karan pants.
-
6. June, Gillian AndersonWhile vacationing in Mexico, the busy X-Files star talked about trying to relax. "This is the first time in a long time that I've gone somewhere knowing there will be nothing I have to do, " Anderson told us. "There won't even be any phones in the room." On our cover, the 29-year-old star looked beautiful in a Nicole Miller swimsuit and Agatha/Paris earrings.
-
7. July, Mariah CareyThe 28-year-old songstress had just moved to New York City when she appeared in a Plein Sud dress on our July 1998 cover. Carey confessed that it’s hard to take care of her golden voice sometimes. "To get my voice in a good place, I have to sleep," she said. "When I’m touring, I feel like a hermit. My dancers and singers will all be out having fun and I’m in bed, like, Woe is me."
-
8. August, Jamie Lee CurtisJamie Lee Curtis, then 39, graced the cover of our Summer Issue wearing a Norma Kamali swimsuit. The actress-author was starring in Virus and launching her children’s book, Today I Feel Silly amp Other Moods That Make My Day. "I look at these books. They are the gifts of my life, besides my children," Curtis said excitedly. "I look at them and think, How is it possible these books came from me? For me to have found a place for them, that is the only success I've had that I get. That I feel."
-
9. September, Nicole KidmanThe actress, wearing a Christian Dior dress, was starring in Practical Magic when she appeared on our September issue’s cover. 31-year-old Kidman, then married to Tom Cruise, opened up about the type of guy she goes for. "By the time I started dating, I knew that I didn't want to be with someone too serious," she told InStyle. "I always wanted to go out with the class clown more than the stud."
-
10. November, Oprah WinfreyThe iconic Oprah Winfrey appeared on our November issue (wearing Ralph Lauren) to promote her latest passion project: the film Beloved in which she starred and produced. "As a celebrity, you can make the decision to cut yourself away from the world or be a part of it," the 44-year-old talk show host said. "I choose to be a part of it. Big time."
-
11. December, Julia RobertsWe ended 1998 with one of our favorite stars: Julia Roberts! The 31-year-old was starring in Stepmom when she appeared as our cover girl in an Erickson Beamon choker. While she loved the dazzling baubles we put her in, she confessed to not feeling quite at home in them. "I secretly want to be really glamorous," says Roberts. "But…I will never be a risk-taker in fashion. I mean, I'm pretty bohemian and have been my whole life."
1 of 11
January, Salma Hayek
The Mexican-born actress was appearing opposite Russell Crow in the movie Breaking Up, and was named the new face of Revlon when she appeared on our first cover of 1998. The 29-year-old Hayek poured her curves into a red Moschino dress for our photo shoot, but confessed that she didn’t hit the gym just to keep her figure. "If I go swimming, it's not 22 laps because it burns 300 calories," she told us. "One of the reasons I became an actress is so I wouldn't have to deal with mathematics. It gives me way too much stress to get into calorie-counting situations."
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Mandy Moore Just Revealed the Most Romantic Engagement Ring Story
Mar 14, 2018 @ 7:30 PM
Ansel Elgort's Girlfriend Just Shared the Sweetest Birthday Post for Her Actor Beau
Mar 14, 2018 @ 5:45 PM
Miley Cyrus Is Facing a Whopping $300 Million Lawsuit Over Her Hit We Can't Stop
Mar 14, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Prince William's Changing Looks
Mar 13, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
We'll Always Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Matchy-Matchy Couple Moments
Mar 13, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How Important Is It for Your Family to Like Your Boyfriend? A Psychologist Weighs In
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM