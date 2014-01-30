Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
InStyle Magazine Covers: 1997
1. January, Brooke ShieldsThe 31-year-old star returned to the spotlight with her new TV series Suddenly Susan in January 1997. Shields wore an Isaac Mizrahi jumpsuit on our cover and confessed that her current style icon was actress Sharon Stone. "I love the way Sharon Stone puts herself together - but that doesn't come naturally for me," she told InStyle. "But I do enjoy dressing up now, and try to add something funky, like pairing my Helmut Lang tuxedo with Dalmatian-print shoes."
2. February, Paula Abdul and Brad BeckermanPaula Abdul appeared with her then-husband Brad Beckerman on our February 1997 cover. The couple shared details and photos of their star-studded wedding - including the beautiful portrait of Abdul in her Badgley Mischka wedding gown. "I'm the first bride of Badgley Mischka," the 35-year-old bride gushed.
3. March, Bette MidlerBefore heading out on her 10-city Diva Las Vegas concert tour, the star let us into her Laguna Beach home and reminisced about living in Hawaii. "People who were born on the islands never get over it," 51-year-old Midler told us. "I've never gotten over Hawaii. And I don't want to, because it's a part of me." On our cover, the songstress wore an Equipment blouse and Missoni pants.
4. April, Courteney CoxThe Friends actress moved on to the big screen to star in Scream and The Commandments when she appeared on our April 1997 issue wearing a Giorgio Armani skirt and top. 32-year-old Cox pointed to her freckles as her least favorite feature: "I have lots of freckles, which is part of that all-American thing. I love America, but I'd rather look exotic or European."
5. June, Rene RussoThe 43-year-old actress, who was starring in Buddy, shared her tips on healthy living in our June 1997 issue. "Dieting isn't healthy," Russo wisely said. "Health comes from well-being. And well-being is a thing of the spirit."
6. July, Julia RobertsThe actress was starring in My Best Friend’s Wedding and Conspiracy Theory when she appeared on our July 1997 cover (wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress and a Barneys New York necklace). Roberts, then 29, showed nothing but gratitude and grace in our interview with her. "I have a remarkable, spectacular amazing life for which I am so grateful," the megawatt star said. "It may seem like it sucks, but it’s the best-kept secret in town. I think I’m moments away from coming into my own. Not that I will ever be an Anouk. But I will be one helluva Julia."
7. August, Lisa KudrowWearing an Azzedine Alaïa dress , 34-year-old Kudrow promoted her new film Romy amp Michelle’s High School Reunion while appearing on our cover. She confessed that harsh criticism was one of the toughest parts about being a celebrity: "It's bad enough to have my performance reviewed, but when you get reviewed just for existing - that's tough."
8. September, Demi MooreDemi Moore, then 34, appeared on the cover of our What’s Sexy Now! issue in a Dolce amp Gabbana dress. So what’s sexy to Moore? "For me, the sexiest thing of all is the truth. I know it's cliche, but it's what I adhere to in my life."
9. October, Meg RyanThe 36-year-old actress was starring in City of Angels with Nicolas Cage when she appeared on our cover in a Lainey Keough dress. Ryan had recently taken on the role of a lifetime: being a mom. "I just love being a mom," she told us. "I know when he's a teenager he'll probably want to wear his hair down to his ankles, and that'll be fine."
10. November, Kirstie AlleyThe incredibly beautiful Alley was incredibly busy in November 1997. She appeared on our cover (wearing a La Perla slip, a Ralph Lauren sweater and a Ballantyne cashmere wrap) to promote five films and her hit TV show Veronica's Closet. "It's been a busy year," said the 42-year-old star, "but I don't do well with leisure time. It doesn't become me. Cooking for 20 people is my idea of leisure time, you know?"
11. December, Helen HuntWe closed 1997 with actress Helen Hunt, who graced our December cover. The versatile actress was proudly promoting As Good as It Gets (which would win her a Best Actress Oscar in the coming months) and looked beautiful in an ivory beaded gown on our cover.
