The actress was starring in My Best Friend’s Wedding and Conspiracy Theory when she appeared on our July 1997 cover (wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress and a Barneys New York necklace). Roberts, then 29, showed nothing but gratitude and grace in our interview with her. "I have a remarkable, spectacular amazing life for which I am so grateful," the megawatt star said. "It may seem like it sucks, but it’s the best-kept secret in town. I think I’m moments away from coming into my own. Not that I will ever be an Anouk. But I will be one helluva Julia."