Mother Goldie Hawn, 50, appeared with her teenage daughter Kate Hudson (then only 17!) on our August 1996 cover. Hawn was starring in The First Wives Club, but she told us her favorite role was mother: "The only real goal that I have ever had was to be a good mother. I mean, the nature of the business I'm in is so serendipitous - so beyond my control - it was the only sensible way to prioritize."