InStyle Magazine Covers: 1996
1. January, Jennifer AnistonWe kicked off 1996 with the beautiful Jennifer Aniston on our January cover. The Friends megastar was hitting the big screen in She's the One. Off-screen, she was ready for a makeover. "Yeah, I know, everyone loves it," Aniston sighed, running a hand through her locks. "But I'm sick of (the coveted Rachel shag) and I don't know what do, chop it off or grow it long."
2. February, Demi Moore, Elizabeth Hurley, and Michelle PfeifferIn February a trio of beauties appeared on our Getting Gorgeous cover. Demi Moore, 34; Elizabeth Hurley, 31; and Michelle Pfeiffer, 38; were prime examples of how Hollywood stars transform their looks over the years. Moore went from slightly pouty girl next door to buffed and self-possessed stripper next door. Hurley traded in her English punk-princess look for a more polished cover girl and Estee Lauder "face." And Pfeiffer went from California beauty queen to sexy screen siren.
3. March, Melanie Griffith
The 38-year-old actress (wearing a Galliano gown on our cover) talked about her new life with Antonio Banderas, their new home, and the baby on the way. "This is my third pregnancy but I don't think this is my last," Griffith told us. "The way I feel about kids, the more you have, the better." The couple had a daughter and named her Stella Banderas.
4. April, Daryl HannahFor our Oscar gown special, 35-year-old Hannah modeled the ultimate Oscar gowns - with a little help from friends like Giorgio Armani, Gianni Versace, and Richard Tyler. Her favorite choice on Oscar night ended up being a gold vinyl gown by Heathyr Lawrence. "I like clothes that don’t take themselves too seriously," said the model/actress. "I usually wear something drop-dead gorgeous or something over the top."
5. May, Teri HatcherThe Lois & Clark star was hitting the big screen in 2 Days in the Valley and Heaven's Prisoners with co-star Alec Baldwin when she appeared on our May 1996 cover. "I've been reading a lot of women writers lately and seeing a lot of films directed by women," said the 31-year-old Hatcher. "I find it really inspiring and empowering. And I just wrote my first script for Lois & Clark - well, my first script ever."
6. June, Lauren HollyThe Picket Fences star talked about getting ripped for her role in Turbulence. "I've always been into working out and staying fit, but I definitely stepped it up a bit for this part," said 32-year-old Lauren Holly.
7. July, Christie Brinkley, daughter Alexa Ray, and son JackThe model mom appeared on our July 1996 cover to promote the new line of sportswear and cosmetics she was designing. The 42-year-old beauty shared the cover with her daughter Alexa Ray (then 10) and son Jack (11 months). "I look at my kids and I’m so thrilled to be here to see their daily victories," said the proud Brinkley. For our cover photo, she wore a Banana Republic shirt, Double R.L. Vintage Collection bandanna, and jeans on Brinkley. Alexa wore a Gap shirt and Jack wore a Ralph Lauren sweater.
8. August, Goldie Hawn and Kate HudsonMother Goldie Hawn, 50, appeared with her teenage daughter Kate Hudson (then only 17!) on our August 1996 cover. Hawn was starring in The First Wives Club, but she told us her favorite role was mother: "The only real goal that I have ever had was to be a good mother. I mean, the nature of the business I'm in is so serendipitous - so beyond my control - it was the only sensible way to prioritize."
9. September, Sandra BullockSandra Bullock, wearing a Ghost dress, was our September 1996 cover girl. In our interview, the 32-year-old actress revealed what she finds sexy, "I feel sexiest when you give me a dance floor, a great R&B tune, a partner I really click with, when I get sweaty and dance all night. That to me is the sexiest thing in the whole world because dancing makes me feel free."
10. October, Elizabeth HurleyThe 31-year-old model-actress was starring in Extreme Measures and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery in October 1996. Hurley wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress for our cover shoot and, in our interview, confessed that she loves this new busy phase of her career. "There were times early on when my career wasn't going so well, that I could easily lie on the sofa reading a book. Now I guess I'm making up for lost time."
11. November, Barbra StreisandThe accomplished singer/actress, then 54, was starring in The Mirror Has Two Faces when she appeared on our November 1996 cover. When we asked Streisand about her son, Jason, she called him "My greatest achievement."
12. December, Cindy CrawfordThe supermodel closed out 1996 by appearing on our December issue in a glamorous Dolce & Gabbana dress. Crawford, then 30, professed that love is all she needs. "It's good to have both drive and unconditional love, but if I had to have only one - give me unconditional love."
