Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
InStyle Magazine Covers: 1995
1. January, Cindy Crawford, Halle Berry, and Winona RyderCindy Crawford (29), Halle Berry (29), and Winona Ryder (24) personified what was hot in '95 so they were an easy choice for January 1995 cover girls! Cindy's curves showed off the latest body-conscious silhouette, Halle oozed sexy glamour, and Winona's easy elegance had mass appeal.
2. February, Sally FieldThe Oscar-winning actress had recently appeared in Forrest Gump and was starring in the TV miniseries A Woman of Independent Means when she graced our February cover. Field, then 48, opened up about how her famous friends have helped her grow. "I have always kept boundaries for myself," she said. "It's been one of the things in my life I felt I couldn't quite overcome, a flaw in my nature. Katie (Capshaw) and Goldie (Hawn) have been really instrumental in teaching me how to have friends, what you're supposed to do. I was always working, and I lost out on that part of life."
3. March, Heather LocklearThe Melrose Place vixen showed off her cozy cabin in California's Lake Arrowhead in our March issue. "I always have plans when I come up here and I end up staying home, eating, watching a movie and falling asleep at 9," 33-year-old Locklear said.
4. April, Geena Davis, Jodie Foster, and Susan SarandonFor our Secrets of Oscar Style issue, we featured Geena Davis, Jodie Foster, and Susan Sarandon on our cover. Inside, InStyle looked back at decades of Oscar fashion - both good and bad - from past to present.
5. May, Annette Bening and Warren BeattyThe couple joined Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson in sharing the stories of how they met and fell in love. Though she was obviously in love with 58-year-old Beatty during our interview, Annette Bening wasn’t struck with love at first sight. "I know he says that he fell in love instantly, and I was certainly struck by the guy," said 31-year-old Bening. "But I was thinking about the job. I didn't feel I would spend the rest of my life with him."
6. June, Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker, then 30, appeared on her very first InStyle cover in June 1995. The beautiful actress shared her fitness secrets with our readers. "I hate to think that the first thing that people think of is my figure, but I guess it's easier to have a relaxed attitude about one's body if people say you have a nice one," Parker told us.
7. July, Carly SimonThe songstress was embarking on her first major tour in 14 years when she appeared as our July cover girl. The 50-year-old Simon told us that she didn’t have any trouble still finding inspiration for her work. "I feel that you choose an artist and you give them free reign. When somebody asks me to write a song for a film, if they constrain me, they’re not going to get the best of me," she said.
8. August, Andie MacDowell and daughter Sarah MargaretOn her Montana ranch, Andie MacDowell, 37, introduced us to her 10-month-old aughter Sarah Margaret. The actress, who was starring in Unstrung Heroes, opened the doors to her log cabin home which she preferred to bustling city hubs. "I'm sure if I lived in New York or Los Angeles, I'd be more in the game, more of a star," MacDowell said. "But that’s something I don’t want to be."
9. September, Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford, then 29, was finding plenty of work outside of modeling. In September 1995, she was the host of MTV’s House of Style and starring in her new action film Fair Game. For our What’s Sexy Now issue, we asked what really turns Crawford on. "What I find sexy now, and always, is confidence."
10. October, Jackie Onassis
In October, Designer Oleg Cassini wrote about the First Lady, their relationship and collaborations in A Thousand Days of Magic: Dressing Jacqueline Kennedy. "Over time (she had) gained the poise and influence of a major political force," said Cassini. "She was able to turn elegance into political power. She made America a more cultured society. Her legacy is one of beauty, grace, charm, and elegance."
11. November, Sigourney Weaver"To me what's most important comes from here, the home, from school activities, throwing together dinner for friend, all this daily stuff - I think that's the sweetness of life," said Weaver, our November cover girl. The amazing actress was promoting her new films, Snow White in the Black Forest and Copycat.
12. December, Geena DavisWe ended 1995 with the always lovely Geena Davis, 38, gracing our cover. The actress, who was starring in Cutthroat Island at the time, told us that she only wants to play strong women. "I won't be somebody's girlfriend, or a total victim who doesn't rise above it and win," she says about the roles she chooses. "I want to play the cool parts."
