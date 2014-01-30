The Oscar-winning actress had recently appeared in Forrest Gump and was starring in the TV miniseries A Woman of Independent Means when she graced our February cover. Field, then 48, opened up about how her famous friends have helped her grow. "I have always kept boundaries for myself," she said. "It's been one of the things in my life I felt I couldn't quite overcome, a flaw in my nature. Katie (Capshaw) and Goldie (Hawn) have been really instrumental in teaching me how to have friends, what you're supposed to do. I was always working, and I lost out on that part of life."