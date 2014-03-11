Want to Be Featured In People’s Most Beautiful Issue? Here's Your Chance!

People magazine's 100 Most Beautiful issue is one we look forward to each year, and truth be told, we've often fantasized how we'd look in a spread alongside the likes of Beyoncé, Drew Barrymore, and Leonardo DiCaprio -- the ultimate pipe dream... or is it?
For the third year in a row, People is including real-life women among the hottest red carpet stars in its Real Beauty at Every Age search, and you could be one of the four lucky winners to be featured. Want to give it a try? Simply show off your selfie skills! To submit your entry, upload your best solo shot to people.com/realbeauty, then provide a quick description of what beauty means to you. (You can also nominate a friend or family member to participate.) People will choose four beauties to represent each age group, and these grand prize winners will be flown to New York City to shoot their glamorous photo spread that will appear in People's 100 Most Beautiful issue, hitting newsstands April 27 (and which also happens to be celebrating its 25th birthday this year)!
The contest ends March 20, so start taking pictures now, and head over to people.com to submit your favorite! Then, find People's 100 Most Beautiful issue on newsstands April 27. Good luck!
1. June, Barbra StreisandThe beautiful Barbra Streisand, 52, appeared on our June 1994 cover. Inside, the songstress shared photos of the house she has called home for 20 years. "I'm very proud of my heritage," Streisand told us. "My homes are predominantly American, and there's something I like about that."
2. July, Patrick Swayze and Lisa NiemiPatrick Swayze, 41, and Lisa Niemi, 36, showed off their beautiful home in the July 1994 InStyle. Nine years after buying a rocky, rundown ranch, the couple transformed it into a glorious retreat. "We’ve got everything that we could possibly want to do here. At the same time it could be too much of a good thing," said Swayze.
3. August, Whoopi GoldbergThe Oscar-winning actress showed off her historic California home in our August issue. The 38-year-old told us that she prefers a quiet nest. "My work life is plenty exciting, so I don’t need more excitement in my private life. What I crave in a house is privacy and silence."
4. September, Candice BergenCandice Bergen, 48, graced our September 1994 issue. The Murphy Brown star talked about fame and her family life. "I don't place any importance on celebrity at home," the star said. "The important thing is that I work with the people I love and love the work I do. It so spun my head around having a famous father - it gives you such a false sense of entitlement."
5. October, Sharon StoneThe 36-year-old actress appeared on our October cover to promote three new films: The Specialist, Casino, and The Quick and the Dead. "(Life) is hectic and sometimes quite exhausting," said the busy star. "I've developed a love of hairdos that require me to sit under the dryer, so I can have 20 minutes of peace!" Stone dazzled in our cover image wearing a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace.
6. November, Julia Louis-DreyfusJulia Louis-Dreyfus, then 33, appeared on our November cover to promote her new movie North. The busy comedienne talked about being a mother and a working actress. "Work, believe me, is important," she said. "I consider myself an aggressive actor, but I'm not like I was. It's just not as important since I had Henry. I love my job, I find it creatively fulfilling, but it's just show business."
7. December, Demi MooreWe ended 1994 with the beautiful Demi Moore as our cover girl. The busy actress was starring in Disclosure and The Scarlett Letter. When we asked Moore what the best gift she gave then-husband Bruce Willis for the holidays, was Moore had a whole list! "I've given Bruce a boat, a motorcycle, and natural childbirth."