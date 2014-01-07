Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Inside 'Girls' Season Three Premiere, See the Photos!
-
1. ‘Girls’ Group Shot
It’s ‘Girls’ night! The season three premiere fete was hosted by HBO and @cinemasociety, who shared this photo of the girls with HBO President of Programming Michael Lombardo, Executive Producers Jenni Konner and Judd Apatow, and HBO CEO Richard Plepler.
-
2. Inside the ‘Girls’ Season Three Premiere
The stars of 'Girls' and their loyal fans took over New York's Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater and Allen Room, where a real-life subway replica was created and spotted by @instylemagazine.
-
3. Coffee Cup Party Favors
It wouldn’t be a party without party favors! @lenadunham snapped this photo of a classic NYC coffee cup featuring the ‘Girls’ logo.
-
4. Jemima Kirke, Lena Dunham, Allison Williams and Zosia MametHere are the girls of the hour: Jemima Kirke (in Geminola), @lenadunham (in Rochas), Allison Williams (in Dior), and Zosia Mamet (in Saint Laurent) all posed together on the red carpet.
-
5. Brian and Allison Williams
Like father, like daughter! Allison was also joined by her father Brian on the red carpet during the ‘Girls’ premiere.
-
6. Zosia Mamet and Rebecca Minkoff
Among the guests of the premiere, designer @rebeccaminkoff stepped out for the event and even posed with Zosia Mamet on the red carpet.
-
7. Bill Hadertook his seat for the premiere, where he was joined by SNL cast member Vanessa Bayer, designer Zac Posen and Cynthia Rowley, Questlove, and more.
-
8. New York City Subway Replica
The 'G' train was replicated for the season three premiere and even featured a map with Hannah-approved places, including The Horvaths' Hotel Room, Hannah's OCD Attack, and Ray's Coffee Shop. Next stop, Greenpoint!
-
9. 'Girls' Subway Stop
It wouldn’t be a New York City subway without a tile "Girls" logo marking the stop.
-
10. Allison Williams and the Subway
Williams, who plays Marnie Michaels on the hit HBO show, couldn't resist from taking a photo in front of the NYC replicated subway.
-
11. Inside the Premiere Party
Guests mixed and mingled inside New York's Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater and Allen Room, which featured manicure stations, a photo booth, and makeovers.
-
12. Karlie and Kariann Kloss
were each other’s dates for the season three premiere and even took a sweet photo in front of the NYC subway replica.
-
13. Natasha Lyonne and Max Greenfield
were also among the star-studded guest list for the 'Girls’ premiere.
-
14. The Girls in 2012Talk about a flashback! In honor of the season three premiere, @lenadunham shared this adorable photo of the girls when they attended the series premiere.
-
15. The Girls in 2013
@lenadunham also shared another snapshot of the girls back in 2013 during the season two premiere.
