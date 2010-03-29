Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
I Do-Times Two!
1. Heidi Montag and Spencer PrattThe Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt eloped in Mexico on November 20, 2008 in an intimate ceremony at the One & Only Palmilla Resort outside Cabo San Lucas. "The minute we said our vows, I couldn't stop crying," Montag told Perez Hilton of the south of the border ceremony. In April 2009, Montag and Pratt exchanged vows again, this time in a more traditional sunset ceremony at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Pasadena, Calif. "In the case of Heidi and Spencer, they were married first symbolically and then wanted to make it official in front of their loved ones," Gregoli says.
2. Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri PinaultSalma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault, CEO of luxury goods company PPR, wed in a surprise ceremony at the 6th Arrondisement City Hall in Paris on Valentine's Day 2009. Two months later, the couple married for the second time at Venice's opera house, Teatro La Fenice, in front of a star-studded audience, which included Penelope Cruz, Charlize Theron and Anna Wintour. "Having a second wedding allows couples to celebrate again-in a different dress!-with more people in attendance," says wedding planner JoAnn Gregoli.
3. Gisele Bündchen and Tom BradySupermodel Gisele Bündchen and NFL quarterback Tom Brady quietly said "I do" for the first time in a small ceremony on February 26, 2009 in Santa Monica, Calif. at the St. Monica Catholic Church. The newlyweds followed up the ceremony with a celebration at their Brentwood home. On April 2 of the same year, Bundchen and Brady hosted a three-day celebration where they exchanged vows again in a sunset ceremony. "For celebrities, privacy is the driving force for their first wedding, and the second is more of a celebration," says Gregoli.
4. Bruce Willis and Emma HerringJust days after celebrating his 54th birthday, actor Bruce Willis said "I do" to model/actress Emma Herring at his home in Turks & Caicos. Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three daughters were in attendance for the small island ceremony. A week later, Willis and Herring made their marriage official with a civil ceremony at a friend's house in Beverly Hills, Calif. "Having two celebrations is a great idea when you have guests that can't travel your first destination," explains Gregoli.
5. Gwen Stefani and Gavin RossdaleGwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale jumped on the "Deja Vu, I Do" trend back in September 2002 when they married in a traditional Anglican service at St. Paul’s Covent Garden in London. Two weeks later, the couple took the plunge all over again, hosting a vow-renewal ceremony in L.A. for friends like Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stiller. Guests were instructed to “Dress Romantic” for the occasion, which was designed by planner Mindy Weiss.
