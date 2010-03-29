The Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt eloped in Mexico on November 20, 2008 in an intimate ceremony at the One & Only Palmilla Resort outside Cabo San Lucas. "The minute we said our vows, I couldn't stop crying," Montag told Perez Hilton of the south of the border ceremony. In April 2009, Montag and Pratt exchanged vows again, this time in a more traditional sunset ceremony at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Pasadena, Calif. "In the case of Heidi and Spencer, they were married first symbolically and then wanted to make it official in front of their loved ones," Gregoli says.