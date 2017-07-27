Hailey Baldwin Looks Like Barbie IRL in an $80 Skintight Latex Red Mini

The stars came out in droves for the iGo.Live launch event in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, but none drew our attention more than Hailey Baldwin. The model stole the show in a strapless red latex Meshki minidress ($80; meshki.com) that hugged her every curve.

Baldwin gave Kim Kardashian West and her infamous latex dress a run for her money in the surprisingly affordable skintight number, which she appropriately paired with red pointy-toe heels and a matching bold lip. What can we say? Girl is on fire.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

She polished off the look with major hoop earrings, layered choker necklaces, and a slicked back hairdo, because nothing was going to get in the way of that dress’s major va-va-voom.

VIDEO: 10 of Hailey Baldwin's Best Instagrams

Before heading out to the red carpet, Baldwin posted a video to Instagram to announce how excited she was for the event. In the clip, the model flaunts her toned midriff in a tied-up crop top, sweatpants, and an oversize jean shirt.

Keep scrolling to see more stars on the red carpet below.