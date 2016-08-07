Gwyneth Paltrow Rocks Red Hot Maxi Dress in the Hamptons

Gwyneth Paltrow was red hot in the Hamptons yesterday as she attended the 2016 Paddle & Party for Pink. The annual two-part event, featuring a morning paddle boat race and an evening sunset party, benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The Oscar winner sported a bright summer look as she took the stage to speak at the celebrity-studded event. The bold red maxi dress showed off the 43-year-old's slender toned frame, hugging at the bodice and lengthening down the leg to hit right above the ankles. The eye-catching number featured a hot pink trim bordering its low neckline, complementing the actress's golden tan. Paltrow let her natural beauty shine, staying fresh-faced and wearing her blonde locks in a laid-back middle part. Strappy black heels that wrapped around the ankle completed her otherwise beachy look.

The benefit boasted an impressive guest list. Fitness guru Tracy Anderson started the day paddle boarding in a neon pink and yellow bikini before changing into a whisper pink dress with silver beaded detailing. Rachel Zoe looked radiant in a vibrantly patterned kimono-style maxi dress and her signature gold bangles. Molly Sims kept it simple in a white t-shirt tucked into black slacks, summer wedges, and a bright red lip.

The multi-hyphenate star has been keeping busy. It was announced this past Thursday that Paltrow will be co-hosting Apple's first TV show Planet of the Apps. She will be joining will.i.am and digital mogul Gary Vaynerchuk on the reality series to mentor a group of tech entrepreneurs seeking to launch their careers with new apps.