Gwen Stefani Brings New Meaning to "Business" Attire

Just because her style's been slightly more subdued these days, don't forget that Gwen Stefani rocked pink hair and braces when she first started out in the biz. Although her looks have become (much) more refined and mom-appropriate, we're starting to notice signs of a rebellious streak in the singer's clothing choices, reminiscent of her early days.

This week, the star sported a rocker tee, low-slung baggy jeans and a choker necklace on a coffee run, and yesterday she was seen attending a lunch meeting in L.A. in a light blue Peter Pan collar shirt half-tucked into ripped dark blue jeans (her slim body was accentuated by a thin white belt). But the patchwork jeans weren't the only statement piece: Come-hither leopard stiletto heels, printed sunglasses, and a bold tartan bag were also part of the ensemble.

And did we mention her white-blonde updo and cherry-red lips? We've never worn this get-up to Casual Friday, let alone a business meeting, but this Girl Boss demands attention no matter what she's got on.