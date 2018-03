Earth-conscious nesting fanatics flock to Santa Monica to peruse Fred Segal Green, the newest addition to the popular mazelike collection of Fred Segal shops. This 1,200-square-foot home-design store is stocked with an impressive selection of eco-friendly products, such as modern furniture, sleek accessories, baby clothes and all-natural dog treats, culled from innovative lines around the globe.500 Broadway, Santa Monica, California; 310-395-5699 or fredsegalgreen.com