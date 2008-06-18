Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Green Hot Spots
-
1. Venice Beach Eco-CottagesReclaimed vintage finds-like a bird cage turned swivel chair-give the solar-powered bungalows kitschy flair, while a percentage of revenue from each visit goes to charity.
447 Grand Blvd., Venice, California; 866-802-3110 or venicebeachecocottages.com.
-
2. Dune CampAngelina Jolie bunked at this luxe eco-lodge in stunning Namibia. Sleep snugly in one of the oversized tents-fitted with luxurious beds-following a candlelit dinner prepared by a private chef.
Windhoek, Republic of Namibia; 264-61-300-710 or wolwedans-namibia.com.
-
3. Spice Island Beach ResortThis tropical hideaway earned a Green Globe benchmark certificate due to its natural composting system, non-chlorine pools and solar heating.
St. George's, Grenada; 473-444-4258 or spicebeachresort.com.
-
4. AkashaGet your local-and-organic food fix at this ecologically correct eatery located in a historic former hospital. Keep your eye out for the servers' Levi's Eco jeans.
9543 Culver Blvd., Culver City, California; 310-845-1700 or akasharestaurant.com.
-
5. AbodeHot couple Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart have dined at this restaurant and lounge, which features tables made of black walnut culled from sustainable forests. It also offers filtered water as an alternative to bottled options and donates cooking grease to makers of clean-burning bio-diesel fuel.
1541 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, California; 310-394-3463 or aboderestaurant.com.
-
6. Fred Segal GreenEarth-conscious nesting fanatics flock to Santa Monica to peruse Fred Segal Green, the newest addition to the popular mazelike collection of Fred Segal shops. This 1,200-square-foot home-design store is stocked with an impressive selection of eco-friendly products, such as modern furniture, sleek accessories, baby clothes and all-natural dog treats, culled from innovative lines around the globe.
500 Broadway, Santa Monica, California; 310-395-5699 or fredsegalgreen.com.
-
7. Hotel GreenShoe designer Vanessa Noel fashioned this hip boutique hotel on Nantucket with a bevy of eco-chic goods. Guest rooms feature bamboo window shades, organic-linen sheets (laundered in nontoxic Seventh Generation detergent), recycled-cardboard chairs and end tables, and vintage Bakelite telephones from Argentina.
33 Centre Street, Nantucket, Mass.; 508-228-5300 or vanessanoelhotelgreen.com.
-
8. VertMolly Sims and Alicia Silverstone have already discovered Vert, a new eco-friendly beauty boutique in Venice, Calif. Now green girls everywhere can nab goods from Naturopathica, Jo Wood, the ayurvedic Pratima skin-care line and more at Vert's online store.
1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, California; 310-581-6126 or vertlosangeles.com.
-
9. The Little SeedThis L.A. children's shop has sprouted a celebrity fan base because of its environmentally conscious goods-and co-owner Soleil Moon Frye. Demi Moore has browsed the store's fun selection of nontoxic toys, clothes, and gift baskets.
219 N. Larchmont Blvd., 323-462-4441 or thelittleseed.com.
-
10. CounterBoth Jim Carrey and Mike Myers have made it to the vegetarian bistro Counter in N.Y.C., one of the latest eateries to gain the Green Restaurant Association's coveted seal of approval.
105 First Ave., N.Y.C.; 212-982-5870 or counternyc.com.
