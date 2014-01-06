Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Golden Globes Noms/attendees
1. Tina FeyFey kicked off her hosting duties with a stroll down the red carpet in L’Wren Scott's tea-length dress with white lapels and a floral lace overlay. The funny girl completed her look with satin Salvatore Ferragamo pumps, an embellished Roger Vivier clutch and Fred Leighton jewels, including an Art Deco jade and diamond ring set in platinum.
2. Amy Poehler“We’re going to keep things loose,” host Amy Poehler, who arrived in a slim black tuxedo suit and Chopard diamond lariat, said of her and co-host Tina Fey’s plan for the evening.
3. Amy Adams“I would call it ballet pink,” said Best Supporting Actress nominee Amy Adams of the mermaid Marchesa design that she paired with a fingerwaved bun and Tiffany amp Co. jewelry.
4. Kerry WashingtonPresenter Kerry Washington paired her sheer beaded Miu Miu dress with a vintage Movado watch and a two carat green diamond cocktail ring by Chopard. She finished off her look with a Prada clutch and pumps.
5. Zooey DeschanelZooey Deschanel's pearl Kwiat jewelry added retro flair to her bright red Oscar de la Renta gown. "I just went with this because I liked [the color]," she said. The New Girl star finished the look with a vintage-inspired ponytail and quirky nail art.
6. Lena DunhamThe "Girls" star chose an off-the-shoulder Zac Posen gown and Fred Leighton jewels. "I'm so thrilled to be here," the Best Actress nominee said.
7. Helen Mirren"I'm warm and comfortable," the Best Actress nominee said of her long sleeve Badgley Mischka gown, which she paired with earrings, a yellow gold cuff and a yellow gold and diamond ring by jeweler David Webb.
8. Sofia Vergara"Usually I tend to stay away from black, but I thought it was amazing," the Modern Family star and nominee said of her sparkling ebony gown, which she complemented with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
9. Jessica AlbaFresh from a Cabo vacation, presenter Jessica Alba showed off her sun-kissed glow in a peach Oscar de la Renta mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline. She finished the look with a statement Harry Winston necklace, Jimmy Choo platforms and a textural Roger Vivier clutch.
10. Kristen BellActress Kristen Bell chose a high necked jewel encrusted Jenny Packham gown that skimmed over her baby bump. Diamond Norman Silverman earrings, a metallic Roger Vivier clutch and chic updo completed the look.
11. Megan FoxPresenter Megan Fox had help from husband Brian Austin Green in choosing her Dolce & Gabbana number. "He picks out my dresses most of the time," she said. "It's tight, it's lacy-that's all there is to it!" She finished the look with a sleek Salvatore Ferragamo minaudiere and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.
12. Rosario DawsonRosario Dawson channeled her inner mermaid in a seafoam column accented with a ruffled peplum waist. She finished the look with drop earrings and a crystal egg-shaped clutch.
13. Eva LongoriaPresenter Eva Longoria, who chose a revealing black Emilio Pucci embellished gown, diamond Martin Katz studs and satin platform heels, Tweeted to her fans, "Do you guys think my hair is too high?” as she was getting ready for the event.
14. Lucy LiuLucy Liu posed for pictures in a floral printed strapless Carolina Herrera ball gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. She finished off her dramatic look with a fishtail braid and natural makeup.
15. Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner, who wore a strapless Vivienne Westwood Couture gown and David Webb jewelry, had two roles for the evening: Presenter and date to husband Ben Affleck, who was nominated for Best Director for Argo.
16. Lea MicheleGlee star Lea Michele selected an ivory Elie Saab halter gown with detailed sequin embroidery for the night. The actress completed the look with jewels by Lorraine Schwartz and stappy metallic heels.
17. Jennifer LopezPresenter Jennifer Lopez chose a nude Zuhair Murad gown with lace embellishment. She completed the look with sideswept curls, diamond Le Vian statement earrings and a gold clutch.
18. Amanda Seyfried"I just found out I get to keep it!" presenter Amanda Seyfried said of her nude Givenchy gown. "And that I’m supposed to move my leg like this," she said, demonstrating a pose she picked up from Les Miserables co-star Anne Hathaway. Seyfried completed her lace look with Fred Leighton pendant earrings.
19. Kristen WiigWiig chose a black Michael Kors gown with a plunging neckline and midriff cutout. The comedienne completed the look with gold Jennifer Fisher jewels and a matching Roger Vivier clutch.
20. Halle BerryPresenter Halle Berry arrived in a one shoulder blush and fuschia Versace printed gown. She paired the dress-which featured a corset with gold buckles and thigh-high slit-with delicate Madstone jewelry and Christian Louboutin pumps.
21. AdeleFor the singer's first red carpet appearance since the birth of her son, Adele chose a black Burberry gown complete with a jeweled neckline and cinched waist. The Best Original Song nominee finished the look with gold Van Cleef & Arpels earrings and high-volume hair.
22. Jennifer LawrenceJennifer Lawrence flaunted her curves in a coral organza Dior Haute Couture ball gown. The star, who is nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe, added Chopard jewelry, Brian Atwood shoes, and a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch to her ensemble.
23. Julie BowenBowen, who chose a one-shoulder turquoise Halston Heritage gown Tweeted, "On the way to Golden Globes. #hungry," early in the night. The Modern Family star completed the look with an armful of jeweled Bavna bangles, the jeweler's diamond earrings and Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps.
24. Julianna MarguliesBest Actress nominee Julianna Margulies paired her Pucci column gown with drop earrings and a sapphire and gold down ring by Fred Leighton. The Good Wife star described her look as "a little cold, but quite comfortable."
25. Michelle DockeryThe Downton Abbey star celebrated her Best Actress in a Television Drama nomination in a white Alexandre Vauthier gown with an intricate gold bodice and molten accessories-perfectly matched to a Golden Globe!
26. Allison WilliamsGirls star Allison Williams chose a black J. Mendel sequin-seamed halter gown with a deep-V neckline. She completed her look with jewel-encrusted earrings and pulled-back hair.
27. Zosia Mamet
The Girls actress hit the red carpet in a black Tony Ward Couture gown with leather detailing. She finished the look with diamond Norman Silverman jewels, a nude lip and sleek center part.
28. Sarah HylandModern Family actress Sarah Hyland was anything but basic in her black strapless Max Azria Atelier gown with a pleated bodice and jewel encrusted belt. She chose Casadei shoes to finish off the classic look.
29. Cate Blanchett in Alexander McQueen, 2010
Never one to dodge a style risk, Cate Blanchett scored a high fashion win at the festivities in a bold Alexander McQueen gown.
30. Sandra BullockCelebrating the premiere of 'Gravity' at the Venice Film Festival, Sandra Bullock one-upped everyone in a red-hot strapless silk J. Mendel gown, paired with Martin Katz jewelry and black Roger Vivier accessories.
31. Kate Winslet, 2002Nominated for Iris, English rose Kate Winslet blossomed in scarlet Ben de Lisi. "Kate prefers clothes that don't scream theatrics," the designer told InStyle.
32. Jennifer HudsonJennifer Hudson rocked a dazzling Roberto Cavalli gown and Jimmy Choo clutch at the 2013 Academy Awards.
33. J. MendelLupita Nyong’o arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills wearing a sleeveless bright yellow J. Mendel gown with a keyhole detail and mandarin-orange lips to match to accept the Hollywood Film Awards' New Hollywood honor.
34. Julia Roberts, 2001Julia Roberts accepted her Oscar for Erin Brockovich in a dramatic velvet-and-satin vintage Valentino gown from the designer's 1982 collection dedicated to movie stars. Valentino told InStyle, "This dress made me nervous. You are never sure who is going to wear what until they walk out onto the stage. That night I was in Rome, watching the Oscars live on television, and I stayed up until the wee hours of the morning to see if she wore it."
35. Taylor SchillingTaylor Schilling in Thakoon with Marina B earrings, Neil Lane cuff and ring, and shoes and clutch by Stuart Weitzman at the 2013 Emmy Awards.
36. Robin WrightRobin Wright in Ralph Lauren at the 2013 Emmy Awards.
37. Catherine Zeta-JonesCatherine Zeta-Jones in a Zuhair Murad gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Pelle Moda shoes.
38. Elisabeth MossElisabeth Moss in an Andrew Gn gown and Neil Lane jewelry.
39. Meryl StreepMeryl Streep in a Lanvin dress at the 2012 Oscars.

