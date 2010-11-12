Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Gift Ideas: Celebrity Kids' Toys
-
1. Zuma and Kingston Rossdale's Retro WagonGwen Stefani transported easy riders Zuma and Kingston to a neighborhood play date in a retro Radio Flyer wagon.
Travl-ler wagon, Radio Flyer, $99.99; at target.com.
-
2. Suri Cruise's Chic StrollerSuri Cruise honed her maternal instincts during a family outing in Prague, giving her doll a ride in a stylish pram.
Polka dot doll carriage, Corolle, $89.95; at apinkprincess.com.
-
3. Levi McConaughey's Beginner BikeLevi McConaughey showed that he's inherited dad Matthew's love of exercising outdoors when he took a spin in Malibu.
Pedal-free bike, Early Rider, $160; at giggle.com.
-
4. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's BackpackDuring a trip to Los Angeles, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt kept her must-haves safe in a cuddly backpack.
Brobee plush backpack, Yo Gabba Gabba, $59.95; at amazon.com.
-
5. Hermes Giersch's Toy BlenderKelly Rutherford and son Hermes looked ready to explore the culinary arts with the Let's Pretend Mixer.
Play kitchen mixer, Educational Insights, $21.99; at amazon.com.
-
6. Honor Warren's Eco-Friendly DollHonor Warren showed that she's already thinking green when she toted her organic cotton doll during a shopping trip with mom Jessica Alba.
Hemp and organic cotton Malia doll, The Earth Friends, $66; at organicbug.com.
-
7. Harlow Richie-Madden's CostumeNicole Richie and Joel Madden's daughter Harlow Richie-Madden dressed the part when she visited Disneyland with her parents.
Princess Tiana costume, Disney, $39.50; at disneystore.com.
-
8. Matilda Ledger's Urban ScooterMatilda Ledger scooted around the streets of Brooklyn with a little help from mom Michelle Williams and the required safety gear.
Mini-kick scooter, Micro, $79.99; at amazon.com.
1 of 8
