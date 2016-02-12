You Have to See These 20 New Images from Game of Thrones Season 6

It seems like forever since Daenerys last graced our TV screens, but Game of Thrones fans don’t have too much longer to wait until their favorite show is back on the air. While Season 6 doesn’t return until April 24, HBO made the weekend come early when it surprise-released 20 new spoiler-filled photos. While there's no trace of Jon Snow, the pictures do reveal the fate of some of our favorite characters.
It looks like Arya is still blind after her frightening ordeal, and her brother Bran is finally back on screen after his Season 5 absence. Jaime looks solemn on his way back from Dorne and appears to be bringing his daughter, Myrcella, back to King's Landing dead instead of alive. Sansa and Theon seem to have safely escaped from the Boltons, and the High Sparrow is still very much a threatening presence.
RELATED: Watch the 3 New Game of Thrones Teasers for Season 6
Take a look at the 20 revealing photos (starting with the Mother of Dragons in the one above), and clear your calendar for the show's return on Sunday, April 24, on HBO.
-
1. Tyrion Lannister is holding down the fort for Daenerys in Meereen.
-
2. Sansa and Theon seem to have survived their escape from the Boltons.
-
3. Arya is still blind after her terrifying experience.
-
4. Jamie looks forlorn on his trip back from Dorne.
-
5. BALON GREYJOY is back in Season 6.
-
6. Now it's Margaery's turn for trial.
-
7. Sam and Gilly are on the move.
-
8. Yara Greyjoy is out for blood.
-
9. Cersei and Jaime's reunion is anything but happy.
-
10. Davos Seaworth is back in the game.
-
11. The High Sparrow is still playing his tricks.
-
12. Bran Stark is back after being absent from Season 5 of the show.
-
13. Varys looks to have joined Tyrion in Meereen.
-
14. Roose and Ramsay Bolton may have discovered their prisoners' escape.
-
15. Yet another Lannister child was murdered.
-
16. Ramsay Bolton looks as sinister as ever.
-
17. Daenerys left her handmaiden Missandei behind in Meereen.
-
18. Melisandre is still rocking her signature red.
-
19. Everyone's favorite warrior Brienne is on the case.