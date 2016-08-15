16 Famous Virgos Celebrating Birthdays Over the Next Few Weeks

Astrology buff or not, if you're not friends with a Virgo, we'd suggest befriending one—soon.
Those born between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22 are current celestial favorites as Jupiter, the planet of good fortune, is expected to bring forth an exciting year. "As you enter into your finest financial year in a decade, all the seeds you've planted will begin to bear fruit," says Susan Miller, founder of astrologyzone.com and resident InStyle astrologer. Miller describes Virgo as an "idealistic perfectionist." And that those born under this sign are notoriously "hard working, observing acutely with the ability to see the world in all its detailed beauty." Listen up, Virgos: This could be the year you meet your true love. "This is your emerald year!" she says.
-
1. Blake Lively
The Shallows actress and glowing expectant mom turns another year older Aug. 25.
-
2. Rachel Bilson
The former Hart of Dixie star was born Aug. 25.
-
3. Chris Pine
The Star Trek Beyond star commemorates his birthday on Aug. 26.
-
4. Cameron Diaz
The award-winning actress and New York Times bestselling author was born Aug. 30.
-
5. Keanu Reeves
Known for hit movies like the Matrix trilogy, Point Break, and Speed, the star celebrates his birthday Sept. 2.
-
6. Salma Hayek
The actress and producer celebrates her birthday Sept. 2.
-
7. Beyoncé
The 20-time Grammy winner was born in Houston on Sept. 4.
-
8. Pippa Middleton
The author and stylish younger sister to Kate Middleton will celebrate her birthday Sept. 6.
-
9. Pink
The "Just Like Fire" singer was born Sept. 8.
-
10. Michelle Williams
The former Dawson's Creek "bad girl" turned Academy Award nominee celebrates her birthday Sept. 9.
-
11. Jennifer Hudson
The Oscar- and Grammy-winning performer is a Chicago native, born Sept. 12.
-
12. Emmy Rossum
The Golden Globe nominee and Shameless star was born Sept. 12.
-
13. Prince Harry
The youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana was born on Sept. 15.
-
14. Alexis Bledel
The Gilmore Girl actress and Houston native was born Sept. 16.
-
15. Jada Pinkett Smith
Born Sept. 18, this actress, producer, and singer is a triple threat in more ways than one.
-
16. Nicole Richie
This fashion designer and former reality TV star marks her birthday Sept. 21.