See All of the Looks from Jennifer Lopez’s New “Ain’t Your Mama” Music Video

This morning, Jennifer Lopez dropped a new music video for her feminist anthem, “Ain’t Your Mama,” and we can’t stop talking about the incredible fashion and beauty looks that she dons in the video. Dressed in styles that span seven decades, from a ‘50s housewife-inspired ‘do to some mega curls reminiscent of the hairstyles of the ‘80s, J.Lo proved that she looks incredible no matter the time period.
Keep scrolling for all of the picture-perfect looks from her new girl-power video.
-
1. In a green raincoat and wet hair.
The video opens with Lopez as a newscaster, her hair soaked from the rain, blasting an important message for women to get up out of their chairs and start a revolution for equality. Dressed in an olive green raincoat and a metallic lip with her wet curls pulled back into an updo, J.Lo makes getting caught in the rain look utterly glam.
-
2. In a blonde wig and floral dress.
Next, Lopez is a fed-up housewife who pours her husband’s dinner over his head. Wearing a blonde curly wig, floral dress, and white apron, the star proves that she’s just as stunning as a blonde.
-
3. In a green, checkered dress.
J.Lo changes into a green, checkered dress and matching bow to scrub the floors and make breakfast, looking the part of the perfect pinup girl.
-
4. In an orange shift dress and wig.
Fast forward a decade or so, and Lopez is working in an office while wearing a Mad Men-esque look. Dressed in a figure-hugging orange shift dress and cat-eye sunglasses, the singer rocks a redheaded wig to transform into a look-alike of Christina Hendricks’s character, Joan.
-
5. In a denim top and wide-leg jeans.
Next up, Lopez works an assembly line in an all-denim look that has us clamoring for a Canadian tux of our own. Wearing her locks long and straight under a gray bandana, Lopez seriously hasn’t aged a day since her “Jenny from the Block” video came out in 2002.
-
6. In a purple peplum skirt suit.
Wearing the big hair that dominated the ‘80s, J.Lo is a successful exec who is shut out of a meeting and gets (understandably) mad. In a structured purple skirt suit and bright pink lip, Lopez gives off total Working Girl vibes.
-
7. In a white bodysuit and Manolo Blahnik boots.
No J.Lo music video would be complete without an epically choreographed dance, and for the final modern-day sequence, Lopez’s outfit is as fly as her dance moves. Wearing a white bodysuit and leggings, J.Lo slays in a pair of $4,000 Rihanna for Manolo Blahnik boots, gifted to her by Rihanna herself.