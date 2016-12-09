Star Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Perfectly padded puffers have officially started to take over the streets of New York City, but over in L.A., skin is still in. On Tuesday, 25-year-old model and red carpet darling Emily Ratajkowski dared to take the plunge in a shimmery black look that’s making us wish we lived where it’s always 75 and sunny.
Ratajkowski, who smoldered in a shimmery, deep-V top with high-waist trousers, greeted fellow beauty Kate Upton at Vince Camuto’s Holiday Dance Party at The A List, where Selma Blair, also rocking sleek accessories from the brand, joined them. Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow took it easy and hosted a food truck party with her lifestyle brand, Goop.
Beverly Hills saw plenty of ladies in Dior earlier this week, when the brand celebrated the Dior Lady Art collaboration with It girls like Olivia Holt, Zosia Mamet, and Halston Sage.
Scroll down for more of this week’s hottest parties.
1. Selma Blair and Erin Foster
at Vince Camuto's Holiday Dance Party at The A List.
2. Kitty Cash
at Vince Camuto's Holiday Dance Party at The A List.
3. Veronika Heilbrunner and Mimi Xu
at MyTheresa.com and Christopher Kane's Christmas cocktail.
4. Erdem Moralioglu and Christopher Kane
at MyTheresa.com and Christopher Kane's Christmas cocktail.
5. Katie Holmes
in Zac Posen at the premiere of All We Had.
6. Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn
at the premiere of Office Christmas Party.
7. Katy Perry
at the premiere of Office Christmas Party.
8. Jessica Chastain
at a Piaget- and Cinema Society-hosted screening of Miss Sloane.
9. Gwyneth Paltrow
at Goop and Cadillac's food truck party.
10. Devon Windsor and Anouk van Kleef
at Farfetch and Aquazurra's dinner in celebration of the launch of The Very Collection.
11. Hailey Clauson
at Farfetch and Aquazurra's dinner in celebration of the launch of The Very Collection.
12. Virgil Abloh
Off-White's Virgil Abloh at West Hollywood's Maxfield opening of their pop-up shop and capsule collection in L.A.
13. Judith Light and Zachary Quinto
at ACRIA's 2016 Holiday dinner.
14. Zosia Mamet, Gillian Jacobs and Ahna O'Reilly
at the opening of Dior's Lady Art pop-up boutique in L.A.
15. Zosia Mamet
at the opening of Dior's Lady Art pop-up boutique in L.A.
16. Jaime King
at the opening of Dior's Lady Art pop-up boutique in L.A.
17. Olivia Holt
at the opening of Dior's Lady Art pop-up boutique in L.A.
18. Brad Goreski
at the opening of Dior's Lady Art pop-up boutique in L.A.
19. Kate Foley, Monica Vinader, and Karolina Kurkova
at the opening of Monica Vinader's first boutique in SoHo.
20. Sophie Elgort
at the opening of Monica Vinader's first boutique in SoHo.
21. Terry Gates and Cipriana Quann
at a COS-hosted dinner in celebration of the Agnes Martin exhibition at the Guggenheim.
22. Leigh Lezark
at John Hardy’s Artisan in Residence workshop and flagship opening in SoHo.
23. Jasmine Tookes and Freida Pinto
at John Hardy’s Artisan in Residence workshop and flagship opening in SoHo.
24. Mia Moretti and Cipriana Quann
at John Hardy’s Artisan in Residence workshop and flagship opening in SoHo.