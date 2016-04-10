Elle Fanning's Birthday Present to Herself is a Public Instagram Account

One of the things we love most about sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning is that they march to the beat of their own drums, not worrying about what the rest of the world is doing. And when it comes to social media, the two have stayed private for a long time—kind of a big deal when it comes to Young Hollywood. Older sister Dakota hopped on the trend first, debuting her own public Instagram a few weeks ago while saying that she'd been debating joining for a while.

Elle told i-D last year that she has never had a Facebook account and that while she's kept an Instagram account to communicate with family and friends, it's always been on the private setting. "Will a piece of me go away if I touch that button that makes it public? Who knows?" she told the publication. "But it just seems like such a hard job. People always have witty captions and great photos and mine does not look like that, at all. Oh the pressure of being cool..."

It seems the younger Fanning changed her mind, posting her first-ever picture (and selfie!) on her public account on her birthday yesterday. In the photo, the newly-christened 18-year-old is wearing a bubblegum pink slipdress, staring wide-eyed past her elaborately tiered cake. She captioned her first snap: "I decided to give myself a birthday present...a public Instagram...SURPRISE!" So, who else just clicked "Follow?"