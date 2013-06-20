EJInStyle: Inside InStyle's Exclusive Party for Elizabeth and James Through Instagram

Behind-the-scenes access: Last night, InStyle hosted designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to celebrate the launch of their new handbag line for Elizabeth and James at the Chateau Marmont's room 64. Inside the legendary two-bedroom and balcony penthouse, InStyle editor Ariel Foxman and guests including Ashley Madekwe, Naya Rivera, Stacy Keibler mixed and mingled as the handbags sat pretty on display surrounded by white orchid arrangements, plush couches and art deco gold mirrors. While the party was invite-only, Instagram gave us an inside look at the bash with the hashtag #EJInStyle. Click to see what @instylemagazine, @elizandjames, @afoxman and more posted, including the beautiful sunset backdrop over Tinseltown.
1. Before The Party StartedNicola Jones (@mzjones29), an assistant at InStyle's L.A. office, showed off the sunny view at the party.
2. Summer FlowersWhite orchid arrangements set the tone for the room, as seen in this post from @elizandjames.
3. E&J’s Fall 2013 Bag CollectionThe full fall collection of @elizandjames were the toast of the evening.
4. The Setting@elizandjames loved the décor at Chateau Marmont's Room 64, a two-bedroom penthouse in the hotel. Plush velvet couches, art deco touches, and white votive candles decorated the room.
5. The Main Attraction@instylemagazine went behind the scenes at the exclusive launch of Elizabeth and James? Fall 2013 handbag collection at the Chateau Marmont.
6. The Stunning ViewThe penthouse's balcony gave a great view of the sun setting over Sunset Boulevard, as seen in this Instagram from @elizandjames.
7. Bags, Bags, Bags!Cameron Silver of Bravo reality show Dukes of Melrose (
8. Bag ObsessionKatherine Power (@katherinepower ), co-founder and creative director of WhoWhatWear, obsessed over this blue clutch.
9. Photo Booth MomentMad Men’s @kiernanshipka struck a pose with The Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg in the photo booth that was placed in one of room 64's nooks.
10. Inside the Party@elizandjames gave us a look inside the party, where the crowd mixed and mingled while sipping cocktails named “The Elizabeth” and “The James."
11. End SceneVotive candles lit up the balcony at the Chateau Marmont, closing out the bash with a candlelit view over Sunset Boulevard, as captured by InStyle's L.A. assistant, Nicola Jones (@mzjones29).
12. Sunset Beauties@claireholt and Ashley Madekwe enjoyed the sunset on the penthouse’s balcony.
13. Bag Heaven"Goody bag heaven!!" wrote InStyle’s Editor, Ariel Foxman (
14. Smile and Pose@amandlastenberg spent the night catching up with Kiernan Shipka and taking photo booth candids.