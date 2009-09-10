Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Drew Barrymore's Firsts
-
1. Drew Barrymore's FirstsOn the occasion of her big-screen directing debut, Drew lets us in on some of her other landmark No. 1s.
First Kiss
"A boy when I was young girl. Younger than most. But it was lovely, sweet and romantic-what a first kiss should be."
-
2. First Thing You Do in the Morning"Drink iced tea. It's all I think about. It's all I want. I don't want to talk until I've had iced tea."
-
3. First Fashion Faux Pas"Anything I wore on the red carpet in the E.T. era. What was I thinking? Velour and taffeta, together? Oh, no, no, no. amp#91;Pauseamp#93; Now I think it's brilliant."
MORE! Try On Drew Barrymore's Hair
-
4. First Splurge"When I first started paying my rent at 14. And signing my lease. I was so excited to be on my own."
-
5. First Broken Heart"That would be my first big boyfriend, Jamie Walters. Oh my god, I can't believe I said his name!"
-
6. First Record You Bought"The one I really remember was the Go-Go's, Beauty and the Beat. That was, like, the first freak-out I had, where it changed my life. That was girl power."
1 of 6
Drew Barrymore's Firsts
On the occasion of her big-screen directing debut, Drew lets us in on some of her other landmark No. 1s.
First Kiss
"A boy when I was young girl. Younger than most. But it was lovely, sweet and romantic-what a first kiss should be."
First Kiss
"A boy when I was young girl. Younger than most. But it was lovely, sweet and romantic-what a first kiss should be."
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Mandy Moore Just Revealed the Most Romantic Engagement Ring Story
Mar 14, 2018 @ 7:30 PM
Ansel Elgort's Girlfriend Just Shared the Sweetest Birthday Post for Her Actor Beau
Mar 14, 2018 @ 5:45 PM
Miley Cyrus Is Facing a Whopping $300 Million Lawsuit Over Her Hit We Can't Stop
Mar 14, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Prince William's Changing Looks
Mar 13, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
We'll Always Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Matchy-Matchy Couple Moments
Mar 13, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How Important Is It for Your Family to Like Your Boyfriend? A Psychologist Weighs In
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM