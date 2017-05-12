Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson List Their Los Angeles Home for $6 Million

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger split last summer after ten years together and we’re still not over it—don’t expect us to find closure anytime soon. Apparently Diane and Joshua are handling it a little better than we are though, according to Trulia they recently listed their shared West Hollywood home for the hefty sum of $6 million. Honestly not sure if we’re more upset over the loss of this classic celebrity couple or the fact that they both had to give up this glamorous 4,931-square-foot abode—it’s a seriously luxe pad.

Boasting five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool (duh), a bedroom-sized closet, guesthouse, and an airy open layout, we’re feeling very ready to relocate to West Hollywood. (Spot us $6 mil, will you?)

VIDEO: Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson List Their $6 Million L.A. Home

Scroll down below for a full tour of the former couple’s L.A. digs.