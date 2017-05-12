Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson List Their Los Angeles Home for $6 Million

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger split last summer after ten years together and we’re still not over it—don’t expect us to find closure anytime soon. Apparently Diane and Joshua are handling it a little better than we are though, according to Trulia they recently listed their shared West Hollywood home for the hefty sum of $6 million. Honestly not sure if we’re more upset over the loss of this classic celebrity couple or the fact that they both had to give up this glamorous 4,931-square-foot abode—it’s a seriously luxe pad.
Boasting five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool (duh), a bedroom-sized closet, guesthouse, and an airy open layout, we’re feeling very ready to relocate to West Hollywood. (Spot us $6 mil, will you?)
VIDEO: Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson List Their $6 Million L.A. Home
Scroll down below for a full tour of the former couple’s L.A. digs.
1. The Exterior
The glass-front home is the ultimate in modern luxury and architecture.
2. The Bedroom
This pastel-hued bedroom (one of FIVE) offers a charming view of the yard's garden area through a generous floor to ceiling window.
3. The Dining Area
This modern kitchen and dining area boasts the coolest light fixture of all time.
4. The Bathroom
The minimalist restroom follows the home's laidback design scheme.
5. The Living Room
The open sitting space allows easy passage to the patio.
6. The Sitting Area
This convenient corner bridges the gap between living rooms.
7. The TV Room
We bet Diane and Joshua used to binge The Affair in this cozy nook.
8. The Bedroom
This generous bedroom boasts a panel of floor-to-ceiling windows for the ultimate view.
9. Walk-In Closet
This walk-in closet is bigger than most people's bedroom.
10. The Pool
A generous pool and patio stand just steps from the home's backdoors.